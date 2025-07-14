Cleaner (private homes cleaning)
A local cleaning company is currently seeking a Cleaner to join its growing team in Northern Stockholm. The company provides high-quality, toxic-free home cleaning services with a focus on trust, precision, and customer satisfaction.
In this role, you will carry out professional cleaning tasks in private homes, following detailed routines and adapting to each household's needs. You will work mostly independently across several locations and ensure that each client receives excellent service. This is an ideal opportunity for someone who values cleanliness, enjoys structured work, and takes pride in delivering reliable results.
Location: Mainly Sollentuna, Upplands Väsby and Danderyd.
Who we are looking for:
Cleaner for private homes cleaning
Responsibilities:
• performing general home cleaning such as dusting, vacuuming, sweeping, and mopping floors;
• cleaning kitchens including wiping counters and appliances, cleaning the sink and hob, and emptying trash;
• disinfecting and cleaning bathrooms, including toilets, showers, sinks, and mirrors;
• tidying bedrooms and living areas, making beds, dusting furniture, and vacuuming under beds when accessible;
• handling laundry tasks such as washing, folding, and ironing if agreed in advance;
• carrying out additional or seasonal tasks such as cleaning inside windows, inside appliances, or organizing cupboards;
• working independently, managing your time efficiently during each visit.
Requirements:
• intermediate level of English (able to participate in basic discussions and follow instructions);
• attention to detail and ability to notice areas needing extra care;
• time management and ability to complete tasks within scheduled hours;
• previous experience in professional cleaning (e.g., hotel or home cleaning) is highly valued.
Your profile:
• reliable and punctual, with a strong sense of responsibility;
• trustworthy and careful with clients' homes and belongings;
• positive and respectful in your communication and attitude;
• receptive to feedback and open to continuous improvement;
• uses cleaning products safely and responsibly;
• maintains a clean and professional personal appearance.
What the employer offers:
• hourly employment (timanställning) for 50%-75% workload;
• standard working hours: Monday to Friday, 09.00-16.00;
• travel time between locations is paid;
• 6-month probation period with the possibility of permanent employment;
• to start with, you will have one paid trial day;
• wellness allowance (friskvårdsbidrag);
• work clothes/uniform provided.
Important:
This position is part of a project that is co-funded by the European Union through the Asylum, Migration and Integration Fund (AMIF). The project aims to support the integration of newly arrived non-EU/EEA residents into the Swedish labour market. Candidates who meet these criteria are encouraged to apply. Ersättning
