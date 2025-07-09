Cleaner in Stockholm
2025-07-09
As a cleaner at Hembry, you are responsible for ensuring that your recurring home cleaning customers are satisfied!
In order for you to have the right conditions to do a good job, we deliver professional equipment directly to your home. You will also get work clothes, Service-ID and of course support from your colleagues and area manager. Clear information about procedures and your work is easily accessible in our systems that you see through the phone.
About you:
You have permit to live and work in Sweden
You speak Swedish or English.
You do not appear in the police's crime register.
A driving license and access to your own car are meritorious.
To get permanent employment with us, you need to have high competence in cleaning, have a good work ethic, support your colleagues, and communicate professionally.
As we offer basic training in connection with employment, we expect you to take responsibility for when you need further training or support.Your ordinary working hours are: Monday - Friday 07:30-17:30. There is also possibility to work evenings and weekends if you wish.
Our benefits:
Secure employment
Collective agreement through the union Kommunal Hemserviceföretagen
ISO 9001 and 14001 certified
Personnel insurance
Liability insurance
Service pension
Health care allowance SEK 1,500/year
Work clothes and contribution to good indoor shoes
Bonus when recruiting skilled cleaners
Wonderful colleagues
Next step:If you have the skills and experience we are looking for, you will be invited to an interview with our area manager. There you will have the opportunity to tell more about yourself and hear more about the position. Upon employment, we will request a copy of the ID card, residence permit and extract from the Police Register Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-12-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Ansökan Lokalvårdare". Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hembry AB
(org.nr 559172-5709) Arbetsplats
Stockholm Jobbnummer
9423733