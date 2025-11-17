Cleaner in Malmö
2025-11-17
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
Malmö Maids is Hiring Experienced Cleaners!
Are you a skilled and detail-oriented cleaner looking for a stable and rewarding job? Malmö Maids provides high-quality cleaning services in Malmö and is now looking for experienced professionals to join our growing team.
What We Offer:
Full-time position (100%) with a fixed monthly salary
6-month probation period leading to permanent employment
Pension plan and wellness allowance (400 SEK/month)
Insurance and secure working conditions
A supportive and professional team environment
What We Expect from You:
2-4 years of professional cleaning experience (mandatory)
Strong work ethic and attention to detail
Professional communication with clients and colleagues
Willingness to take initiative for further training if needed
A criminal record check from the police is required
A driver's license and access to a car are required
If you are an experienced cleaner who takes pride in delivering high-quality service, apply today and become part of Malmö Maids!
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-28
E-post: work@malmomaids.se
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
213 62 MALMÖ Arbetsplats
Malmö Maids & Home Services AB Jobbnummer
