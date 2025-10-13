Cleaner
P.W. Städservice / Städarjobb / Gävle Visa alla städarjobb i Gävle
2025-10-13
, Älvkarleby
, Sandviken
, Ockelbo
, Ovanåker
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos P.W. Städservice i Gävle
About the job
We are PW Städservice company who perform cleaning jobs for both companies and private individuals.
We are looking for someone who has a passion for cleaning., is meticulous, self-motivated and enjoys working with varied tasks. You should be quality-conscious and make sure that both home and office are clean and fresh.
Tasks:
As a cleaner, you will be responsible for keeping our customers' homes or offices in order and creating a pleasant environment. Your tasks may vary depending on whether you work with home cleaning or corporate cleaning, but common tasks include:
• Daily cleaning of living or office spaces
• Cleaning of kitchen, bathroom, bedroom, living room, and common areas
• Sweeping, vacuuming, wiping surfaces
• Can cook Thai food
Scope: Full-time
Working hours: Daytime
About the employment
Salary type: Fixed monthly, weekly or hourly wage
Where is the workplace located?
he workplace is located in the municipality of Gävle in Gävleborg County.
Employer
PW Städservice
Contact
Pornthipponsweden@gmail.com
076-9084889 Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-24
076-9084889
E-post: ponsweden@gmail.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare P.W. Städservice
Rörbergsvägen 56 (visa karta
)
818 91 VALBO Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
P W Städservice Jobbnummer
9552486