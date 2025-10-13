Cleaner

P.W. Städservice / Städarjobb / Gävle
2025-10-13


About the job
We are PW Städservice company who perform cleaning jobs for both companies and private individuals.
We are looking for someone who has a passion for cleaning., is meticulous, self-motivated and enjoys working with varied tasks. You should be quality-conscious and make sure that both home and office are clean and fresh.
Tasks:
As a cleaner, you will be responsible for keeping our customers' homes or offices in order and creating a pleasant environment. Your tasks may vary depending on whether you work with home cleaning or corporate cleaning, but common tasks include:
• Daily cleaning of living or office spaces
• Cleaning of kitchen, bathroom, bedroom, living room, and common areas
• Sweeping, vacuuming, wiping surfaces
• Can cook Thai food

Scope: Full-time
Working hours: Daytime
About the employment
Salary type: Fixed monthly, weekly or hourly wage

Where is the workplace located?
he workplace is located in the municipality of Gävle in Gävleborg County.
Employer
PW Städservice
Contact
Pornthip
ponsweden@gmail.com
076-9084889

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-24
076-9084889
E-post: ponsweden@gmail.com

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
P.W. Städservice
Rörbergsvägen 56 (visa karta)
818 91  VALBO

Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort.

Arbetsplats
P W Städservice

Jobbnummer
9552486

