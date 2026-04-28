Clay Modeller
Avaron AB / Möbelsnickarjobb / Göteborg Visa alla möbelsnickarjobb i Göteborg
2026-04-28
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About the Company
Avaron helps you find assignments that match your skills and ambitions. As a permanently employed consultant with us, you get competitive terms - combined with the variety and growth that a consulting career offers.
About the Assignment
You will help bring automotive design ideas to life by turning digital design intent into precise, high-quality physical models. In this assignment, you will work in a studio environment where clay models play a key role in design reviews, development work, and milestone evaluations. The focus is on building and refining exterior and interior models that make it easier to assess proportions, surface quality, and overall feasibility throughout the design process.
You will work across the full digital-to-physical workflow, from armature preparation and CNC milling to 3D scanning support and high-quality finishing. The role also includes close collaboration with designers, digital modelers, and studio engineers to ensure that each model reflects the intended form with accuracy and craftsmanship. This is a great opportunity if you enjoy combining hands-on modelling expertise with advanced studio workflows in an automotive setting.
Job DescriptionYou will create and refine clay models for exterior and interior design studies.
You will translate digital surface data into physical models that clearly reflect design intent.
You will support digital-to-physical workflows, including 3D scanning activities, armature development, and CNC milling processes.
You will contribute to prototype and model development throughout different phases of the design program.
You will coordinate closely with designers, digital modelers, and studio engineers to move model work forward efficiently.
You will help organize and structure modelling activities within defined phases or individual model assignments.
You will ensure a high standard of surface quality, craftsmanship, and detail in models used for reviews and studio evaluations.
RequirementsSolid professional experience in automotive clay modelling within OEM or professional design studio environments.
Strong capability in exterior and interior clay modelling for both concept development and production design studies.
Good understanding of digital-to-physical workflows, including digital surface data, 3D scanning activities, and CNC milling processes.
Experience contributing to prototype and model development, with awareness of basic integration requirements for mechanical or electrical components where relevant.
Good understanding of automotive design development processes and the ability to collaborate effectively with design, CAS, and engineering teams.
High level of craftsmanship, strong surface awareness, and excellent attention to detail.
Fluent English.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis - apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-04 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7652274-1972123". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Drottningtorget 5 (visa karta
)
411 03 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9881182