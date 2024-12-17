Clay Modeler - Automotive
2024-12-17
Blue Eye offers creative solutions through engineering expertise. We carry our experience and knowledge with the best professionals in different disciplines to offer optimal solutions to our clients.
As an employee or a sub-contractor, working within the Blue Eye family, we encourage you to share your ideas and experiences. This enables our teams to increase their knowledge and deliver high quality product development as well as strengthen our competitiveness as a company.
Mechanical Design for exterior & Interior automotive.
Description
Our customer is a leading OEM in Swedish Automotive industry.
Clay has been used since the earliest stages of car design and emphasizes the strong links between three-dimensional
automotive styling and sculpture.
We are looking to formulate a team of high skilled Clay Modellers (5-8) to work with existing and new projects in different phases of design development together with creative design teams.
Tasks
The work tasks would consist of 3D physical model development.
Clay modelling on exterior and interior models, 3D scanning of physical models, preparation of model armatures, preparation of models and parts for milling and paint.
Qualifications
Minimum experience (10+ years) Clay modelling within the automotive industry.
A genuine interest in new studio technology and willingness to learn new ways of working.
Fluent in English (speaking and writing) communicative and ability to work within a multi-cultural team.
Full design studio and workshop knowledge including the safe operation of workshop machinery.
We are looking for an enthusiastic and positive individual who will add to our team
Terms
As a Blue Eye employee, you are not just one of many, you 'll be part of our family.
We believe that the happier you are at your work, the better performance you 'll have. We achieve this through constantly and carefully listening to the needs of each of our employees.
For Blue Eye the most important thing is our employees, therefore we give constant training in different topics, as well as constantly looking for benefits that actively increase employee satisfaction.
We always have challenging assignments waiting for skilled and dedicated engineers, so we invite you to join the team and be part of our family.
