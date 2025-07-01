Clarks needs a Team leader
2025-07-01
If you love footwear, fashion and people, Clarks is the place to be. As a Sales Team Leader, you'll be in the thick of the action, helping customers find shoes they'll adore.
You are good with people and great in a team, you have a confident, friendly approach. You know when to make suggestions and sell other products, and when to let customers make their decision. An interest in fashion and footwear goes without saying. But it's also important that you can promote Clarks. A brand ambassador, you champion our products and take pride in being part of a respected global name. Experience in a similar role would help, as would a flexible approach to hours.
About Clarks
Clarks, based in Somerset, England, has been at the forefront of innovative shoemaking since its foundation in 1825, when brothers James and Cyrus Clark made a slipper from sheepskin off-cuts. At the time it was ground-breaking; a combination of invention and craftsmanship that's remained at the heart of what the brand does now.
In the Clarks archive of more than 22,000 pairs are shoes that have sparked revolutions and defined generations. From the original Clarks Desert Boot, first designed by Nathan Clark and launched in 1950 to the iconic Wallabee, each design has an instantly recognisable signature - a unique combination of craftsmanship and innovation that make it unmistakably Clarks.
Clarks is a global business operating retail, wholesale, franchise and online channels in over 100 markets worldwide supported by nearly 10,000 employees across the world.
Job Title:
Team Leader
Location:
SQO- Clarks Barkarby
Main Purpose:
Leads a team in a Clarks store, deputising in Store Manager absence when required. Motivate, guide and coordinate the work of the team in order to maximise sales and profit, delivering set targets and KPIs. Support in delivery of the day to day running of the store, whilst constantly enhancing the consumer experience through ensuring the team deliver the highest retail standards.
Core Accountabilities:
• Align with the store manager to lead and motivate the team to achieve targets and deliver the required consumer experience
• Support the management of the sales floor during trading hours, maintaining brand and retail standards
• Acts as a role model to champion an excellent consumer experience
• Make recommendations to Store Manager on commercial opportunities to improve sales and take appropriate action as agreed
• Support in training and communications to the team
• Feed into store rota / planning
• Supports the management of Health and Safety procedures in store, ensuring all team members understand their responsibilities
• Regularly review own performance and maintains a personal development plan.
• Follow security, cash and stock procedures to Company standards, including ensuring team members understand their responsibilities.
• Compliance of all company and legal requirements, including visual merchandising guidelines, PCI, data protection, right to work, etc.
• Support the implementation and delivery of key/new initiatives within store to achieve the objectives.
• Takes a proactive approach to store administration processes and other tasks requested by the Store Manager
Key Outputs/Results:
Outputs/Results:
• Consistent leadership approach, enabling store to achieve required performance standards on KPIs such as sales, multisales, and conversion
• Floor control is delivered consistently, ensuring all consumers have a great brand experience
• Team are capable and ready to deliver all trading periods
• Team availability is matched to sales and/or footfall to ensure it matches consumer demand
• All Health and Safety Training, checks and record keeping are completed on time and correctly to ensure compliance with Company Policies and relevant legislation
• Maintain an up to date development plan and complete all performance review documentation before and after formal reviews and take action accordingly
• All security, cash, stock and administration, checks, record keeping and training for all team members are completed on time and correctly to ensure compliance with Company Policies
• All relevant compliance of Company Policies and legal requirements are achieved and trained to team members where relevant
• All team members receive regular communication of Company strategy and of new initiatives and are trained on this where relevant and monitoring of implementation undertaken
• All administration is completed accurately and on time
Resource Accountabilities:
Financial (Direct and Indirect):
Indirect
Sales
People
Store Team Members
Other Measures (e.g. Revenue/Equipment/Property):
Indirect
Conversion
Employee engagement
Compliance
Key Relationships:
Store Team
Outlet Management Team
Outlet Operations
Area Sales Manager
Head of Outlet Sales
HR
Store planning
Key Relationships:
Trade Planning
Property/Maintenance
Gender Champions
Area H&S Specialist
Area payroll Specialist
Essential Knowledge:
Customer Service
Visual Merchandising
Team Leadership
Technical Skills:
IT proficient, able to use a range of systems to manage in-store activity
Commerciality
Communication skills
Successful Experience:
Retail experience
Coaching / providing direction
Delivering or exceeding sales and targets Så ansöker du
