Civil Structural Engineer
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Byggjobb / Ludvika Visa alla byggjobb i Ludvika
2026-06-03
, Smedjebacken
, Ljusnarsberg
, Fagersta
, Säter
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hitachi Energy Sweden AB i Ludvika
, Smedjebacken
, Västerås
, Solna
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
The opportunity
At Hitachi Energy our purpose is to advance a sustainable energy future for all. We bring power to our homes, schools, hospitals, and factories. Join us and work with fantastic people, while learning and developing yourself on projects that have a real impact on our communities and society. Bring your passion, bring your energy, and be part of a global team that appreciates a simple truth: Diversity + Collaboration = Great Innovation
We are looking for a talented and driven Civil Structural Engineer to join our team. This role is focused on the design and analysis of civil and structural components within HVDC converter stations, a critical part of our high-voltage infrastructure projects. You will work closely with electrical, mechanical, and project engineering teams to ensure robust and compliant structural solutions.
This position is based in Ludvika or Västerås, Sweden.
How you'll make an impact
Design and Analyze structural systems for HVDC converter stations, including foundations, steel and concrete structures.
Perform structural calculations and simulations to ensure safety, reliability, and compliance with applicable codes.
Develop detailed drawings, models, and documentation using advanced design tools, such as Tekla Structures and Revit.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to integrate civil and structural designs into overall station layouts.
Support project planning, cost estimation, and construction coordination.
Ensure adherence to Eurocodes and U.S. construction standards.
Your background
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Civil or Structural Engineering.
Engineering experience in structural design and analysis, preferably within energy or industrial infrastructure projects.
Strong proficiency in Tekla Structures for 3D modeling of structural systems (essential)
Experience with tools such as STAAD.Pro, Revit, and SAFE is an advantage
Strong understanding of Eurocodes and relevant U.S. standards
Clear communicator and a collaborative, team-oriented mindset
Fluency in English; Swedish is an advantage
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working hours
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various training and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More about us
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply! Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay – apply today!
Recruiting Manager Elyas Hashemi, elyas.hashemi@hitachienergy.com
will answer your questions about the position. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Oliver Chicaiza, oliver.chicaiza@hitachienergy.com
Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer; Mikael Hjort, + 46 107 38 29 86; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107 38 21 85. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029) Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy, Ludvika/Västerås Jobbnummer
9944003