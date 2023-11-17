Cinematic Producer
2023-11-17
About the position
We are looking for a Cinematic Producer to join our team in Stockholm. As a Producer you will manage cinematics production of all sizes from pre-production through execution to delivery.
The projects are inherently technical by their nature, and this position requires a fundamental understanding of the cinematic process as well as a good understanding of the structure and process of our clients.
As a Producer you will be the main point of contact for the client, be responsible for budgets and make sure deadlines are kept. You will work together with EPs, creatives, supervisors, artists and coordinators. A certain amount of pitching and bidding is also part of the job description.
What we offer:
A fun, creative, international and inclusive environment.
Opportunities for personal growth, a wide variety of projects and experienced co-workers that collaborate and share knowledge.
Flexible working hours encouraging work-life balance.
Pension (tjänstepension) and Promotion of Health & Fitness allowance (friskvårdsbidrag).
A modern and newly built office in Hammarby Sjöstad that is sustainable - designed for Goodbye Kansas and the environment.
Responsibilities
Collaborating with Executive Producers to define the schedule and budget for cinematics pieces with input from Supervisors and Leads
Keeping projects within allocated budget. Tracking and reporting actuals.
Ensure effective communication and continual updates to the client and team, including delivery objectives and timelines
Coordinate and monitor multiple projects effectively
Scheduling and maintaining day to day tasking of departmental and interdisciplinary teams. Partnering with Resource Manager and other Producers to balance resource contention.
Partner up with Creative and Technical project leadership to anticipate risks and drive solutions across the team to head off challenges before they occur.
Manage day-to-day production issues through analytic thinking and information gathering.
Requirements and personal qualities
Previous experience in cinematic production preferably at a major game studio or cinematic production company
Proven experience producing creative teams and resources to quality and schedule goals
Ability to create and maintain project schedules and milestone documentation, monitoring the progress of department milestones and individual tasks against those schedules
Thorough knowledge of animation pipelines and the ability to foresee potential bottlenecks and provide possible solutions
Ability to adapt quickly in a fast-paced, dynamic environment
Excellent communication and collaboration skills, both internally and towards clients
Experience with project management tools such as Ftrack or Shotgun and proficient in g-suite
Excellent verbal and written communication in English
We believe that you are easy to talk to, a good listener, organised and with a structured way of working
Desired skills
Understanding of processes such as motion/performance capture, scanning, scene assembly, rig creation, animation and game engine integration
Love of the storytelling process
A passion for games is of course a plus
