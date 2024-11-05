CI Developer
2024-11-05
Techster Solutions befinner i dagsläget sig i en spännande tillväxtfas och söker nu fler kollegor, inledningsvis dig med minst 5+ års erfarenhet och som kan stärka teamet.
Du kan förvänta dig en omväxlande miljö, dagarna kan se väldigt olika ut - men en sak är säkert, här får du använda dina kompetenser och sätter själv gränsen för hur mycket du vill utvecklas. Som ett kunskapsbolag är det viktigt för oss att våra specialister delar med sig av sin kompetens och får kollegorna att växa.
Rollbeskrivning:
At Research and Development within Product and Quality, you will be a key contributor to the next generation of outstanding luxury cars from the client. Together with other engineers around the world, you and your team will create innovative human-centric car technology that makes life less complicated and more enjoyable for people. Are you interested in design and connected car technology? Do you share our passion for people, the environment, and our urge to create a superior driving experience? Product and Quality is the place for you to prosper.
Infotainment is one of the fastest-growing areas within automotive today. Competition is not only limited to traditional automotive competitors. Innovative and fast-moving companies like Apple and our collaboration partner Google have a strong influence on competition. The client successfully launches cutting-edge driver interaction and infotainment solutions and is committed to continuous success.
The CI teams are responsible for providing the infrastructure needed to enable a continuous flow of high-quality embedded systems. This means the development of our tools and alignment and development of the continuous integration (CI) for the solutions developed within Connected Experience. This includes, among others, head unit, displays, audio, and connectivity.
As a CI developer in one of our teams, you are part of an agile, cross-functional team. You are involved in both refining and developing features. Together with your team, you are constantly striving to improve our products and our ways of working.
Our teams collaborate closely with our customers to identify and evaluate features, refinement, and implementation. Typically, we use Python for feature development.
Required qualifications
Minimum a B.Sc. in Computer Science or equivalent
5 years of software and/or CI development
Experienced Python developer
Good knowledge of Jenkins
Experience with Docker
Experience with Linux
Fluent in English (written and spoken)
Experience with agile methodologies and concepts like Kanban and Scrum
Meritorious qualifications
Experience with Kubernetes
Experience with Azure
Experience with test automation
Experience with monitoring tools (ELK and Grafana)
Experience with Ansible
Swedish
Personal qualities
Analytical
Communicative
Cooperative
Engaged
Ansökan Tror du att du är Techster Solutions nästa stjärna? Tveka då inte att skicka in din ansökan redan nu. Urval sker löpande och tillträde sker enligt överenskommelse.
Arbetsplats och kulturVi är ett entreprenördrivet IT företag, med både produktkunskap och försäljning (Techster AB) och konsultativa tjänster (Techster Solutions AB). Det innebär att vi är mycket öppna för nya tekniska lösningar, kunskapsutbyte och ständigt lärande. Att ha roligt och samtidigt behålla den familjära andan utan hierarkier är lika viktigt.
Vi vill skapa det konsultbolag som du alltid velat jobba för, men kanske inte hittat ännu. Redan idag har vi en blandning av seniora och yngre medarbetare, såväl som män och kvinnor. Det vill vi fortsätta att bygga på. Så välkommen med din ansökan! Ersättning
