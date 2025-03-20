China Synergy Director
Aurobay develops and produces world-class hybrid engines and transmissions. With factories on two continents - Sweden and China - we're a pioneering global supplier of propulsion technology, development services and contract manufacturing. The Aurobay brand brings together over 9,000 dedicated and determined people that design, develop, and manufacture next-generation powertrain solutions for a global market.
Aurobay is part of HORSE Powertrain Limited, a global leader in powertrain solutions. The Group has 19,000 employees, 17 plants and 5 R&D centers across three continents. We partner with OEM customers around the world and offer innovative solutions that can cater to up to 80% of the growing hybrid and combustion powertrain market, enabling a faster transition toward cleaner mobility.
We are looking for a dynamic and experienced China Synergy Director to join our R&D management team. This role is pivotal in ensuring seamless collaboration between our teams in Sweden and China.
Skills and Experience
Fluent in Chinese & English.
Possibility to travel monthly.
BSc, or equivalent based on work experience.
At least 10+ years of relevant experience required.
Your role at Aurobay
As a China Synergy Director at Aurobay you will:
Define work packages and agree on work split between Aurobay Sweden & Aurobay China.
Lead cost reduction initiatives for China localized parts.
Support synergy work and work orders between Aurobay Sweden & Aurobay China.
Create and update project plans according to agreed project content.
Drive project information and progress review meetings to inform and coordinate project deliveries.
Interface with external or internal customers of the project.
Support supplier negotiations for Ratio and new Chinese suppliers.
Support KPI negotiations yearly and presentations monthly.
Ensure delivery of the decided technical solution on time and within budget.
Ensure part price is within the project budget.
Ensure and approve that product changes are within the project time frame and cost.
What we offer
In addition to a competitive salary, a great location on Lindholmen or Skövde, and a genuine work-life balance, we provide the following benefits:
A yearly wellness contribution of SEK 5 000 for your physical and mental wellbeing.
A personal and professional development scheme to support your growth.
Additional pension funding.
Competitive additional and full coverage insurance.
Equal opportunities employer
We are an equal opportunities employer. We encourage candidates from underrepresented groups to apply, especially women, people from ethnic minority backgrounds, and people with disabilities. Research has shown that women and people from ethnic minority backgrounds are less likely to apply if they don't match 100% of the criteria. As a company, we value diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment. If you believe you have the skills and passion to excel in this role, we would love to hear from you. Let's explore the possibilities together.
How to apply
Deadline to submit your application is April 4 but the selection process will be running continuously. Please note that due to GDPR, we do not accept applications via email.
If you are a proactive leader with a passion for driving synergy and innovation, we would love to hear from you!
Questions
If you have any additional questions regarding the position, you are welcome to contact recruiting manager Amir Toma, amir.toma@aurobay.com
.
For questions regarding the recruitment process please contact Recruiter Louise Mårdholm, louise.mardholm@aurobay.com
.
Questions concerning trade union:
Unionen: Ordf Joakim Dahlin, joakim.dahlin@aurobay.com
