Chief Technology Officer (CTO) at Frost Unmanned

About Us
At Frost Unmanned, we are an innovative leader in high-performance fixed-wing drone systems and unmanned surface vehicles (USVs), trusted by military clients operating in some of the world's most demanding environments. Based in Stenungsund, Sweden, we specialize in creating modern UAV and USV solutions, pushing the boundaries of unmanned technology to deliver innovative solutions for real-world applications. We're deeply inspired by rapid advancements in unmanned tech, including lessons from ongoing conflicts, and we support initiatives that strengthen defense capabilities.
We combine cutting-edge engineering with a grounded, collaborative workplace culture. We value initiative, curiosity, and the drive to improve constantly. You'll find a workplace where you can experiment, grow, and contribute directly to the next generation of autonomous technology.
The Role
We're searching for a Chief Technology Officer to define our tech direction and lead cutting-edge development. You'll guide our strategy, manage R&D, and keep our products at the forefront of the unmanned systems field. This leadership role involves close collaboration with the CEO, engineering teams, and international partners to deliver reliable, intelligent systems for the future.
This is a full-time, on-site position based in our Stenungsund office. The role includes occasional travel, including trips to Ukraine to collaborate directly with experts and observe battlefield innovations firsthand.
Key Responsibilities
Define the technology roadmap and ensure it supports company goals.
Lead R&D efforts in autonomy, AI/ML, sensors, and platform integration.
Build and coach a strong tech team, promoting innovation and teamwork.
Collaborate with external partners, suppliers, and research groups.
Travel periodically (including to Ukraine) to gather insights, test concepts, and build relationships with leading practitioners in unmanned warfare.
Maintain compliance with safety, security, and performance standards.
Track emerging trends in unmanned systems and integrate them into our work.
Manage prototyping, testing, and production scaling.
What We're Looking For
Strong engineering or computer science background, ideally with 10+ years in tech leadership, preferably in unmanned systems, autonomy, robotics, or defense tech. Experience with UAVs, USVs, AI, or related fields is a major advantage. You should think strategically but also dive into technical details when needed. Great communication skills and a drive for innovation are essential. Advanced degree (master's or PhD) is nice, but proven results count more.
Ideally, you have existing connections to Ukraine or a strong willingness to travel there periodically. This role requires visits to Ukraine from time to time to learn directly from the world's leading experts in real-world unmanned systems deployment and tactics.
We're looking for someone with initiative, curiosity, the drive to constantly improve, and who is ready to take ownership and make a real impact in a fast-growing company.
Work Environment
This role is based on-site in Stenungsund, Sweden, to drive hands-on collaboration, leadership, and direct involvement in prototyping and testing.
What We Offer
Equity options on top of the salary. Chance to work on groundbreaking projects that impact global defense tech. A rocket-fueled career path in one of Sweden's most innovative unmanned tech firms, with hands-on mentorship in a dynamic, high-growth environment. Collaborative team culture where input matters and great technology is built by great people. Support for growth through events, training, and partnerships.
How to Apply
If you're excited about leading tech in unmanned systems, open to the travel involved, and ready to push boundaries with us, send your application via Teamtailor. Join our dynamic team in Stenungsund and help shape the future of autonomy!
Frost Unmanned is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees.
