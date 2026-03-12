Chief Technology Officer

2026-03-12


What will you do?
As the Chief Technology Officer at Rebtel, you will lead our global technology organization through its next phase of growth and transformation. You will scale teams, modernize how we build and deliver software, and ensure our platform remains secure, reliable, and ready for the future.
You have experience from startup and scale-up environments and understand what it takes to move from scrappy execution to predictable, high-quality delivery. You will introduce modern organizational design and delivery models, creating clarity in ownership, accountability, and engineering standards.
You are comfortable operating in modern cloud-native architectures. You will guide safe modernization efforts while ensuring business continuity and operational stability. As a key member of the executive team, you will partner with the CEO and Board, contributing both strategic insight and operational rigor.
Areas of ownership:

Define and execute the company-wide technology strategy aligned with business and product goals

Lead Rebtel's AI vision, experimentation, and implementation, positioning the company as an early and practical AI adoption leader

Build and evolve a high-performing engineering organization, including leadership development and org design

Establish modern delivery models and clear ownership structures that enable predictable, high-quality execution

Ensure platform scalability, reliability, and operational excellence across legacy and modern systems

Drive technical modernization and systematically reduce technical debt without disrupting live production

Own cloud infrastructure, architecture, and high-availability production environments

Safeguard security, data protection, and compliance across all systems

Own the technology budget, workforce planning, and engineering cost efficiency

Partner with Product and Commercial leadership to ensure technology directly supports growth and customer value

Requirements:

You are an excellent communicator and collaborator. We work in English, but you will hear many languages in our Stockholm office

10+ years of experience in software engineering, with at least 5+ years leading engineering teams of 15+ engineers

Experience managing engineering managers and building strong leadership layers

Experience reporting to a CEO and executive team, and comfortable constructively challenging leadership and Board when needed

Proven track record of hiring, scaling, and retaining high-performing engineering teams

Experience of frontier AI dev tools, Cursor, Claude code and/or Codex.

Understands MCP servers and how product, design and development work is being transformed by AI

Experience owning a technology budget with P&L accountability and workforce planning

Strong background in distributed systems and scalable architecture

Experience designing and operating high-availability production systems

Hands-on understanding of cloud infrastructure (AWS, GCP, or Azure)

Experience improving CI/CD, DevOps practices, and overall engineering velocity

Experience working with legacy systems and modernizing them safely while reducing technical debt

Strong understanding of security, data protection, and compliance

Demonstrated ability to improve system reliability and operational stability in live production environments

Experience restructuring or modernizing an engineering organization, introducing clear ownership structures and engineering standards

Demonstrated ability to move an organization from reactive firefighting to predictable, structured delivery

Shares context openly and makes architecture visible and understandable across the company

Encourages cross-team knowledge sharing and collaboration

Coaches and develops engineering managers, setting clear performance expectations

Builds a culture of accountability and ownership

Calm under pressure and able to bring structure to ambiguity

Structured, systems-oriented thinker with high integrity and low ego

Why Rebtel?
When you join Rebtel, you become part of a global team, bringing together diverse minds from every corner of the world. Our headquarter is nestled in Stockholm and here we strike a balance between dedicated work and more relaxed activities. Every Friday the unmistakable aroma of freshly popped popcorn fills the air, but our celebrations encompass everything from minor and major common accomplishments to cinnamon bun day.
At Rebtel, you are the most important asset and we strive to provide a comprehensive package of benefits and perks that enhance your well-being and work experience. Here are some of the things you can expect from us:

Pension Plan

Health Checkups, Influenza shots and Private Medical Insurance

Dental Insurance

Occupational insurance

Wellness allowance (5,000 SEK)

Discount on gym memberships

Bonus program

Extra parental pay

30 days annual vacation

Monday breakfasts

Relocation Support, if you're joining us from afar, we'll assist you in making a smooth transition.

We are Rebtel. We come from all around the world to create products for anyone who has crossed a border. We believe in equal opportunity and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-09-08
