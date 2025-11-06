Chief of Staff
2025-11-06
Overview:
To drive and support the execution of the Nordic Growth Team's strategy within a Nordic model. The Chief of Staff will act as an important partner to the leadership, enabling growth by aligning priorities, streamlining decision-making, navigating dynamics and collaboration across (and between) all Nordic member firms, growth functions, BU's and industry groups.
Key Responsibilities:
Strategic Alignment & Execution (Nordic Growth)
Facilitate the implementation of the Nordic Growth strategy by coordinating initiatives across growth functions, industries, sectors, and top accounts.
Tracking, Reporting & Data Management (Nordic Growth but more tilted towards Nordic Sales Excellence):
Track progress against growth objectives and key performance indicators by working closely with data teams to analyze relevant data sets, generate insights, and provide actionable recommendations to leadership for continuous improvement.
Project Management (Nordic Sales Excellence):
Coordinate deliverables hands-on in our weekly cadence, ensuring timely delivery, staffing optimization, cross-functional collaboration, and alignment with overall growth objectives. Act as a liaison between growth functions (Client Programme, Sales Excellence, BMCI) and Industry and sector teams to drive integrated ways of working and leverage Nordic-wide resources effectively.
Stakeholder Management
Support leadership in managing key stakeholders, ensuring communication flows smoothly and priorities are aligned with growth ambitions.
Qualifications
• 7+ years of experience in Project Management or PMO support, ideally within IT or digital transformation environments
• Advanced Power BI skills (reporting, data modeling, dashboard design)
• Strong understanding of project governance, documentation, and change management processes
• Excellent communication and stakeholder management skills
