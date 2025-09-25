Chief Business Officer
2025-09-25
About Lumito
Lumito is a Swedish medtech company pioneering digital pathology through its patented nanoparticle-based imaging technology. With our CE-marked platform for research use, we offer highly sensitive imaging to locate and measure protein biomarkers in tissue samples. Based in Lund, we are in an exciting market introduction and commercialisation phase. Our success is based on strong collaborations and partnerships, credibility in the market, a solid network of key opinion leaders and scientific evidence. We are targeting high-value customer segments where demand for advanced solutions is growing, pharmaceutical R&D within pharma companies, contract research organisations (CROs), and leading academic research institutions.www.lumito.se
Chief Business Officer
Are you a driven professional with a strong scientific background and experience in biomedicine, digital pathology, or MedTech business development? At Lumito, we are looking for someone who thrives on building relationships, spotting opportunities, and turning them into real impact.
In this role, you will drive business and application development across the Nordic region, EU, and UK, working closely with researchers, decision-makers, and partners in research labs, universities, pharmaceutical companies, and CROs. You will help empower scientists with cutting-edge tools that deliver precise and reliable tissue biomarker data, enabling more informed and confident decisions in research and drug development.
You will represent Lumito at leading conferences and fairs as well as establishing and fostering collaborations and partnerships that generate revenue and long-term impact. If you are passionate about science, commercial growth, and making a tangible difference, this is the role for you.
Who You Are
Goal-oriented, curious, and driven to succeed.
A "hands-on" professional with a can-do attitude, ready to roll up your sleeves and get the job done.
A social talent with a knack for building long-term relationships.
Enjoy consultative selling, understanding customer needs, and providing solutions.
A team player who values collaboration, learns from others, and helps colleagues grow by sharing knowledge and experience.
Comfortable with frequent national or international travel (40-60 days/year).
Self-motivated with a strong focus on results.
Your Background
Solid understanding of lab environments and tissue-based applications.
Proven track record of success in business development and sales.
Strong interest and understanding of biomedicine and cell biology.
Experience with product roadmaps and close cooperation with R&D.
Solid project management and coordination skills.
Fluency in English is essential, and proficiency in a Scandinavian language will be considered a significant advantage.
Master's degree in Biomedicine or equivalent relevant experience.
We offer a spot in our close-knit, passionate team of seven, based at our high-energy Lund office. You'll report directly to the CEO and be part of the management team. This is a unique opportunity for a driven individual to make a real impact, joining the Lumito team with commitment and persistence to pursue our shared purpose; Increasing objectivity in tissue analysis to accelerate drug development and improve care for critically ill patients.
Looking forward to hearing from you!
Selection is ongoing and the recruitment will close when we have found the right person, so don't wait! If you have any questions about the position, you are welcome to call Jenny Månsson at Radeptus on 0703-318506. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Radeptus i Sverige AB
(org.nr 559079-8368), http://www.adeptus.se Arbetsplats
Adeptus Kontakt
Jenny Månsson jenny@adeptus.se 0703-318506 Jobbnummer
9525749