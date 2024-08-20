Chemical Process Engineer
2024-08-20
Position Summary
NitroCapt is a climate-tech company electrifying the world's largest chemical processes, the nitrogen fertilizer process, using air, water and renewable energy as the only input. The result is not only the most sustainable nitrogen fertilizers, but also the most cost efficient - a true revolution!
You will be responsible for among others:
Performing various aspects of process design, from FEED (conceptual design) to Detailed Design. This includes PFD and P&ID development, process and equipment sizing and valve requirements. Process optimization from pilot scale to full scale.
Preparing material and utilities balance and energy calculations
Preparation of data sheets for process equipment
Preparation of technical specifications and coordination with equipment suppliers
Participate in safety reviews, HAZOP and FMEA facilitation.
Preparation of FAT/SAT criteria and check sheets.
Conducting energy optimization studies as part of the process development
Education/Experience
Relevant MSc level education or higher in chemical engineering/process engineering/industrial engineering
Experience with thermodynamic based process simulation (AspenPlus, AVEVA, Hysys etc).
Knowledge of various analysis software and programming tools such as MATLAB, python and/or design tools such as AutoCAD would be an advantage.
Experience with commissioning a small to medium scale chemical factory would be a strong advantage.
Awareness of CE requirements and ATEX requirements would be a plus
Experience collaborating with international vendors and equipment suppliers.
Excellent English skills (both written and oral). Knowledge of a secondary European language is a plus.
Collaborative with other departments and a team player.
Adaptable to changing work environments and fast growing company.
Our offer
A unique opportunity to have a positive impact to the climate and the world
To be part of a dynamic, purpose-driven, international team
An innovative entrepreneurial environment with possibilities to have great influence
6 weeks paid vacation per year
Occupational pension
