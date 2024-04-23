Chemical Engineer
2024-04-23
Nyctea, founded in 2020, is a biotech company on a mission to create affordable medicine. A key to succeeding is to improve the purification process which today accounts for 60-80% of the total manufacturing cost. Based on inventions and research from Chalmers University of Technology we are commercializing a new technology. We have developed a new material that enables electrification and digitalization of the purification process enabling sustainable and cost-effective purification of biopharmaceuticals. Our team today consists of 5 FTEs and we have recently begun selling our product to the pharmaceutical industry. We are looking for a Chemical Engineer to strengthen our production and scale-up capability. Our next milestones are to sell and deliver projects with pharma companies, develop and launch products. To do so we need to scale-up of manufacturing volumes, as well as improve the capacity of our product, while also working towards satisfying industry standards such as ISO and good manufacturing practices (GMP).
Responsibilities:
1. Process development: Lead technical efforts in process development and scale-up, managing multiple tasks in a fast-paced environment.
2. Product development: Collaborate on projects to develop products and features by developing new polymers and polymerization processes, troubleshoot chemistry-related issues.
3. Communication: Prepare technical reports, document research for intellectual property purposes, and assist in writing patent applications.
4. Quality assurance: Lead efforts in establishing a quality management system for our manufacturing process.
Qualifications:
1. Education: Ph.D. in Polymer Chemistry, Materials Science, or a related field is a requirement.
2. Work experience: Demonstrated expertise in various modern polymer synthesis methodologies (ARGET, RAFT, NMP) and polymer coating characterization methods (IR, SPR, QCM, electrochemistry) is a requirement.
3. Communication: Excellent communication skills in English, both written and spoken. Proficiency in documenting laboratory procedures and results.
4. Startup experience: Experience in working with early stage research, in research groups and in startups is a merit.
5. Extensive Network: Well-established industrial and academic network.
