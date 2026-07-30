Chef - Mr. Bronck
Förvaltningsaktiebolaget Tegelbacken / Kockjobb / Stockholm Visa alla kockjobb i Stockholm
2026-07-30
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Förvaltningsaktiebolaget Tegelbacken i Stockholm
Step into a role that redefines excellence at the Sheraton Stockholm Hotel, a hallmark of hospitality since 1971 in the heart of Sweden's bustling capital. Aligned with our innovative owners Archer Hotel Management and Marriott International, we merge rich cultural history with modern luxury and a deep dedication to sustainability.
The hotel has just completed a full renovation and we are now looking for a new member to join our a la carte kitchen team in the position of Chef within our newly open New York brasserie restaurant Mr. Bronck.
Read more about it on https://mrbronck.com/
Apart from the restaurant, the a la carte kitchen also serves food to our cocktail bar Sally's and room service.
We believe in nurturing talent and providing opportunities for professional development and offer a workplace where you can learn, grow, and thrive.
Main Responsibilities:
Preparation and service of a la carte dishes
Full responsibility for own section
Responsibility for carrying out ordering and stock rotation where necessary
Maintain food standard and perform your duties aligned with the management instructions
Ensure proper safety and sanitation of all kitchen facilities and equipment
Work cohesively with co-workers as part of a team and work with minimal supervision.
Main Requirements:
Culinary education and/or on the job training
At least 3 years of culinary experience
A true desire to understand guest needs and exceed guest expectations
Passion to perform job functions with attention to detail, speed and accuracy
Seek own solutions to obstacles that occur from time to time
Full awareness of all menu items, their recipes, methods of production and presentation standards
Carry out close liaison with all section of the kitchen in order to ensure smooth and efficient service
You need to have permission to work in Sweden.
What We Offer:
Full-time and part-time positions with a six-month probationary period, as well as hourly employment for occasional shifts.
Great opportunities for career growth.
A dynamic and inclusive work environment.
Employee discounted rates at over 8,000 hotels worldwide.
If you have a passion for hospitality and a focus on delivering outstanding guest experiences, we want to hear from you!
Selection and interviews are conducted on an ongoing basis, and the position may be filled before the final application deadline, so please submit your application as soon as possible.
Join our team and play a key role in creating memorable experiences for our guests!
The Sheraton brand, established in 1937, has been synonymous with excellence in hospitality. The Sheraton Stockholm Hotel, opened in 1971 as the first international 5 star hotel in Stockholm, and it's an icon in Sweden's capital city. As part of Marriott International, Sheraton Stockholm Hotel is providing guests with thoughtful amenities, contemporary accommodation, and the best city center location. Our commitment to sustainability aligns with our owner Archer Hotel Managements ethos, making us a unique choice for conscientious travelers.
Redefining the Essence of Hospitality
We are in the end of a renovation journey at Sheraton Stockholm. This marks the beginning of our mission to redefine the essence of hospitality. We have transformed all our spaces, hotel rooms, implemented new food and beverage concepts and expanded our gym and wellness. As we embark on this transformation, we are seeking the best industry people to join our team. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-09-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivare Förvaltningsaktiebolaget Tegelbacken
(org.nr 556118-3319)
Box 195 (visa karta
)
101 23 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Sheraton Stockholm Hotel Kontakt
Kock
Pontus Wellen pontus.wellen@sheratonstockholm.com +4684123400 Jobbnummer
10016162