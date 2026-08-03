Chef - Kattilakoski Restaurang, Övertorneå

Taz Huggins AB / Kockjobb / Övertorneå
2026-08-03


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Kattilakoski Restaurang is seeking an experienced and passionate chef to join our kitchen team in the heart of Swedish Lapland.

Located on the banks of the Torne River, we focus on high-quality cooking using local ingredients, seasonal produce, and traditional Nordic flavours prepared with modern techniques. Our menu changes regularly and features local fish, game, vegetables, and products sourced from the surrounding region.

About the role

As a chef at Kattilakoski Restaurang, you will be involved in all aspects of kitchen operations, including:

Preparation and service of lunch and à la carte menus
Menu development and seasonal dish creation
Maintaining food quality and presentation standards
Ensuring compliance with food safety and hygiene regulations
Managing stock, ordering, and minimising waste
Working collaboratively within a small and dedicated team

Requirements

Minimum 3 years of professional kitchen experience
Ability to work independently and under pressure
Strong knowledge of food safety and kitchen hygiene
Experience with à la carte service
Passion for quality ingredients and seasonal cooking
Good communication and teamwork skills

Meritorious

Experience working with Nordic cuisine
Experience with open-fire or charcoal cooking
Previous responsibility for menu planning or kitchen management
English language skills (Swedish is advantageous but not required)

Employment

Full-time position
Permanent employment following a probationary period
Salary according to experience and qualifications
Start date by agreement

About us

Kattilakoski Restaurang is an independently owned restaurant in Övertorneå, Northern Sweden. We are known for our focus on local ingredients, sustainable practices, and warm hospitality. Our goal is to create memorable dining experiences that showcase the flavours of the Torne Valley and Swedish Lapland.

Applications, including CV and references, should be sent to: [hej@kattila.se]

Applications are reviewed continuously and the position may be filled before the final application date.

Varaktighet, arbetstid, etc.
Full-time position

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-23
E-post: hej@kattila.se

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Taz Huggins AB (org.nr 559436-9695)
Rantajärvi 218 (visa karta)
957 94  ÖVERTORNEÅ

Kontakt
VD
Taz Huggins
taz@kattila.se
0720255296

Jobbnummer
10020177

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