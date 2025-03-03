Charging Service Verification Leader at Volvo Energy
Volvo Business Services AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2025-03-03
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Kungsbacka
, Borås
, Trollhättan
eller i hela Sverige
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
We shape the world we want to live in!
Volvo Energy is our newest business area with the overarching purpose of supporting the Volvo Group's transformation ambitions within electrification, sustainability, circularity, complete service offer, profitable growth and resilience.
This is us - Private Charging and Infrastructure Solutions
Charging Services team is a part of Private Charging and Infrastructure Solutions within Charging and Infrastructure Solutions (C&IS) at Volvo Energy. We develop Depot Charging Services for Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV). for depot charging entire life cycle i.e. from installation, operation and maintenance.
We create new business offer opportunities as well as value propositions together with our Volvo Group colleagues and partners. We jointly simplify the electrification transformation for our customers and the society as well as accelerate the journey towards 100% fossil free and in doing so, we will support Volvo Group's sustainability.
Our charging services should give our customer the confident to join the electrification transformation and feel at ease that their vehicles are charged in time for the next transport mission.
We are now looking for a Verification Leader to join our great team - to safely take us to quality assured product in time for departure.
What are we looking for in this specific role?
In this role you will be given a unique opportunity to shape and drive the early development of this new business for Volvo Group, together with the leadership team and a set of skilled and committed colleagues. We will work on solutions that will drive economically viable circularity and take us to a sustainable future.
As a Sales Manager BESS Nordics, you will play a central role in developing the mid-long term strategy roadmap for BESS sales, lead customer sales and deployment projects, from explorative pre-studies to final system commissioning and handover. You will also work in close cooperation with other Volvo Group colleagues and external partners to develop our offer and capabilities.
Responsibilities will include among others:
* E2E verification responsibility for the Charging Management Service
* Establish & maintain Charging Management Service Verification plan
* Secure resources to match the verification plans, e.g - Trucks of the supported population (SW and Hardware), chargers and site, with grid capacity.
* Identify vehicle and Charger need overtime.
* Hands-on update and modification trucks to match verification needs (IT systems and onboards ESW)
* Process development on how to increase the efficiency and quality of charging service verification
* System Analyzes and create problem reports
* Support external marketing activities of the Charging services
Working at Volvo Energy is different
Welcome to a close-knit team!
We see ourselves as a fast-paced company within the Volvo Group, supported by our many great colleagues, we have the best of both worlds! We believe that work should be fun, stimulating, challenging and rewarding, but also have a meaning and a purpose to the individual. Trust and Results are two guiding principles for how we work together, and we are here to make a difference!
We will be a fairly small team that will grow with the business and therefore look for colleagues that thoroughly enjoy this entrepreneurial challenge, can hit the ground running and lead with passion, perform with purpose and transform with vision. Moreover, it will be essential you have a strong ability to form trustful relationships to effectively work with partners - inside and outside of the Volvo Group - in a cross-functional manner.
Qualifications likely required to be successful
• Track record from the verification leader role
• Understanding of Service development in the Charging eco-system
• Master's degree in data/electrical engineering, power systems engineering, industrial engineering or equivalent.
• Verbal and written communication skills.
• Strong analytical skills.
Center of gravity for the organization and main location for this position will be Gothenburg Sweden.
Ready for the next move?
Are you excited to bring your skills and disruptive ideas to the table? We can't wait to hear from you. Apply today!
Feel free to contact me if you have further questions
Lisa Svalmark
Head of Services Developmentlisa.svalmark.3@volvo.com Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "18075-43213908". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197) Arbetsplats
Volvo Group Kontakt
Lisa Svalmark +46 31 660000 Jobbnummer
9197981