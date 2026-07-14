Characterization Engineer at Exeger
Friday Väst AB / Civilingenjörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla civilingenjörsjobb i Stockholm
2026-07-14
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Friday Väst AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
, Huddinge
eller i hela Sverige
Do you want to take technical ownership of advanced measurement systems in a research-intensive technology company? At Exeger, you will play a key role in developing the systems used to characterize and quality-assure the company's unique solar cell technology. This specialist role combines electronics, software and data analysis, giving you the opportunity to work closely with both research and production while joining a company in an exciting growth phase.
Job description:
As a characterization engineer, you will be the technical owner of Exeger's advanced measurement systems used for the electrical characterization and quality assurance of the company's solar cell technology. You will be responsible for ensuring that the systems operate reliably and deliver accurate and repeatable measurement results. The role spans both hardware and software and involves close collaboration with researchers, development engineers and production teams.
As Exeger continues to scale its operations, the measurement systems evolve alongside the business. This gives you the opportunity to influence how they are developed and utilized as part of the company's continued industrialization.
You will be part of the development team, where research, product development and manufacturing work closely together. Here, you will collaborate with experienced colleagues and leading experts in solar cell technology and measurement systems in an environment where knowledge sharing and cross-functional collaboration are part of everyday work.
Your responsibilities will include:
Technical ownership of Exeger's electrical characterization systems.
Developing and improving measurement methods and test recipes to ensure accuracy and repeatability.
Troubleshooting, maintaining and further developing electronics, instrumentation and software.
Programming and further developing functionality in Python.
Collecting, analysing and quality-assuring large volumes of measurement data.
Participating in the installation and commissioning of new measurement stations.
Collaborating across teams to improve systems and working methods.
Ideal candidate:
To succeed in this role, you have:
A PhD, or an MSc degree combined with relevant experience.
Several years of experience working with electronic components or electrical measurement systems.
Strong programming skills, preferably in Python.
Fluency in English, both written and spoken, as it is the company's working language.
It is considered a plus if you have:
Experience with IV characterization or other photoelectrical measurement methods.
Experience from the semiconductor industry or another high-tech manufacturing environment.
Experience with LabVIEW, JMP or similar software.
Experience in statistical analysis and method development.
As a person, you are analytical, detail-oriented and methodical, with a genuine interest in understanding complex technical systems. You are motivated by developing, improving and optimizing technical solutions, enjoy working independently and are comfortable taking long-term technical ownership. At the same time, you are communicative and enjoy sharing your knowledge with colleagues across Research, Development and Production.
About the client company:
Exeger is a Swedish deep-tech company developing and manufacturing innovative energy solutions for consumer electronics. With research, product development and manufacturing all based in Stockholm, the company has developed the patented solar cell technology Powerfoyle, which converts both natural and artificial light into electrical energy.
By combining scientific research, engineering excellence and large-scale manufacturing, Exeger develops technology that makes electronics more sustainable and user-friendly. Today, the company collaborates with some of the world's leading brands and continues to scale its operations with the ambition of making self-powered products a natural part of everyday life.
Employment:
This is a consulting assignment, meaning you will initially be employed by Friday. The ambition of both Friday and Exeger is for the assignment to transition into a permanent position with Exeger after an initial consultancy period.
A background check will be conducted as part of the recruitment process.
Additional information:Employment type: Full-time
Start date: By agreement
Location: Stockholm
Salary: Fixed monthly
Point of contact: Hedvig Svärd, Hedvig.svard@Friday.se
We review applications continuously. The recruitment process will resume after the summer, but we encourage you to submit your application today. Apply by clicking the link below. Please note that we do not accept applications via email.
About Friday:
By being a partner to our clients and candidates, we strive to find the best match for both parties. We achieve this by really getting to know our clients' and candidates' needs. Of course, we ensure that requirements and skill sets match, but above all, we focus on finding harmony between values and company culture that both the candidate and the client consider optimal.
Our passion is helping people find the right position, workplace and context within IT and Technology. That's why we founded Friday – to help you find the job that gives you that Friday feeling, every day. We believe people reach their full potential when they look forward to going to work every morning.
Keywords: Characterization Engineer, Electrical Characterization Engineer, Measurement Engineer, Test Engineer, Electronics Engineer, Development Engineer, Semiconductor, Microelectronics, Measurement Systems, Python, LabVIEW. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-16 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Friday Väst AB
(org.nr 559141-1326)
Skeppsbron 38 (visa karta
)
111 30 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Friday Öst AB Jobbnummer
10002826