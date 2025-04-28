CFD Engineer - Stockholm
Fs Dynamics Sweden AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Solna Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Solna
2025-04-28
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Fs Dynamics Sweden AB i Solna
, Stockholm
, Göteborg
, Lund
eller i hela Sverige
FS Dynamics already has the largest CFD team in Stockholm, but we need more motivated, technically driven engineers for our consulting services in fluid dynamics and CFD. At FS Dynamics, you will find yourself in a stimulating, non-prestigious and developing environment with other top-class CAE engineers. Together, we create value at the forefront of technology and deliver computational assignments of the highest quality. We are now looking for an engineer in fluid dynamics and CFD to join our team in Stockholm. Both newly graduated and engineers with a few years of relevant experience are of interest to us.
What we offer you
FS Dynamics is an engineering consultancy company specializing in simulations within fluid dynamics (CFD) and structural mechanics (FEA). We select our colleagues carefully based on both technical competence and personal qualities. As an CFD engineer at FS Dynamics, you will be part of Sweden's leading CFD and FEA consultants where collaboration and development are of utmost importance. Assignments are carried out both at our offices and on customer sites. Our customer base is diverse, and through assignments and collaboration with colleagues, you will have the opportunity to deepen and broaden your skills within several different industries, as well as within fluid dynamics and CFD. This provides a varied and inspiring work environment with opportunities for personal development in the consultant role.
Who are we looking for?
Applicants must have completed an MSc or PhD degree in relevant education and it meriting to have good practical experience with one of the following software: ANSA, STAR-CCM+, Ansys Fluids or GT-SUIT. Industrial experience as a computational engineer in fluid dynamics is an advantage. We highly value the ability to understand customer needs and address these using effective simulations, as well as the ability to communicate well with clients and colleagues in both Swedish and English.
About us
FS Dynamics is a focused and unique CAE consultancy company, primarily active within FEA and CFD. With over 150 CAE engineers in Sweden, Portugal, Finland, and Germany, we are the leading premium CAE consultancy firm in Northern Europe.
Application
Send your application with personal letter, resume and university course transcripts to recruitment@fsdynamics.se
with the subject line "CFD engineer - Stockholm". We welcome all applicants with relevant experience regardless of background, ethnicity and gender. Applications are evaluated continuously.
Please note, for this position only candidates with work permit in Sweden will be considered.
We handle all applications in accordance with our privacy policy for job applications: https://fsdynamics.se/job-applicant-privacy-policy/ Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-28
E-post: recruitment@fsdynamics.se Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "CFD, Stockholm". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Fs Dynamics Sweden AB
(org.nr 556750-0847), https://fsdynamics.se/
Gårdsvägen 10 (visa karta
)
169 70 SOLNA Arbetsplats
Fs Dynamics Sweden AB Kontakt
Gruppchef
Ori Levin ori.levin@fsdynamics.se 076-880 71 60 Jobbnummer
9309248