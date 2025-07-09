Certification, Regulations & Standards Engineer- Electromobility Systems
Volvo Business Services AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2025-07-09
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Kungsbacka
, Borås
, Trollhättan
eller i hela Sverige
Do you want to be a part of creating our future? Cause that's what we do at Electromobility! Join us today!
Electromobility is transforming the automotive industry, and the organization is looking for passionate individuals to join this shift. Responsible for the entire lifecycle of electric powertrains, Electromobility drives the transition from conventional powertrains to eco-friendly solutions through advanced engineering and technology within the Volvo Group. By joining, you'll be part of a diverse, skilled team that values passion, trust, and adaptability. This role within Electromobility, a key development area at Volvo, focuses on sustainable transport solutions, offering the perks of a large company with the atmosphere of a small one. There is close collaboration between different parts of the organization from sales and purchasing to workshops and labs all located in the modern, inspiring facility that is CampX.
This is us, your new colleagues.
We are the Safety, Quality, and Regulations function within GTT Electromobility, committed to ensuring that our products meet the highest parameters of quality, safety, and technical compliance. We at Legal and Regulations team within Electromobility plays a vital role in regulatory and standardization activities, ensuring that the Electromobility roadmap incorporates the latest standards and regulations for all applicable Volvo Group applications. We compile a comprehensive list of all applicable standards and regulations for each Electromobility system across various markets, supporting our systems development. Further, we facilitate effective requirement management by breaking down these standards and regulations into actionable requirements, thereby supporting projects with clear and precise target descriptions within Electromobility framework. Additionally, we support product certifications as and when applicable.
What will you do? You will be responsible for identifying, monitoring, and communicating all aspects related to electric propulsion systems regulations, and standards within Electromobility. Your key focus areas will include Energy Storage Systems, Charging Systems, and Traction Voltage Systems. In this position, you will assist Electromobility to breakdown the regulations & standards requirements into actionable requirements to help with systems development. You will be collaborating with GTT product regulations and GTT standardization teams for regulations & standards development as needed. Building a robust network and fostering cooperation with different teams and business areas within Volvo group is essential to understand our objectives and navigate towards compliance effectively. Your role will involve ensuring that Electromobility roadmaps are consistently updated to reflect all upcoming standards and regulations. You will also provide support with product certification as needed.
Who are you? We believe that to be successful in this position, you are a team player with strong networking & communication skills. Someone who keep themselves and their team updated about the regulations and standards. You have an analytical and innovative mindset that can interpret rules and ensure implementation with a can-do attitude. You can draw conclusions from available information and take an advisory role in your area of specialization. You easily grasp the future changes in regulation and interpret their impact on our product designs, systems, and components. You can handle requirements management and provide guidance to Electromobility on strategic and technical issues pertinent to your area of expertise.
To succeed in this role, you need:
• Bachelor or Master's Degree in Electrical, Mechatronics, or equivalent with a combination of master's in Business Analytics or relevant regulatory areas.
• Minimum five years of experience in regulations and standards analysis within automotive industry.
• Minimum two years of experience in EU legislations and standards applicable for Electric propulsion systems.
• Knowledge of vehicle development process and Electric propulsion systems design.
• Experience in type approval certification and compliance for components/systems/vehicles is an advantage.
• Experience in reading and interpreting regulations and standards requirements, with the ability to translate these into technical specifications for product development.
• Experience in high-voltage systems development.
• Experience in product development in automotive industry.
Meritorious, if you are experienced in:
• Working with ISO/IEC/SAE standards working groups.
• Global regulations for automotives.
• Commercial vehicles industry.
Are you the person we are looking for? Send in your application today!
If you have any questions, feel free to contact us.
Hiring Manager: Deepak Sharma
Email id: deepak.sharma.4@volvo.com
Last Application Date: 25th of July 2025
Please note this ad is more multiple positions.
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents with sharp minds and passion across the group's leading brands and entities. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-25 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197)
Gropegårdsgatan 12 (visa karta
)
405 08 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Group Trucks Technology Jobbnummer
9423747