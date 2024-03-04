CEO/ Partner
2024-03-04
Responsibility:
Develop and implement an overall strategy for the company in collaboration with other management members and the board.
Lead and motivate the staff to achieve the company's overall goals and vision.
Build and maintain long-term relationships with customers, suppliers, investors and other stakeholders in areas such as meritorious, vehicle accessories, the food industry and logistics.
Analyze the market and identify new business opportunities and partnerships within the specified industries.
Monitor and evaluate the company's financial performance by conducting performance monitoring and financial analysis.
Responsible for project management and ensuring successful implementation of business projects.
Actively drive business development by identifying growth opportunities and developing new business areas.
Requirements:
Experience of leading positions in business, with specific experience and knowledge of meritorious, vehicle accessories, the food industry and logistics.
Ability to work strategically and innovatively to identify and develop business opportunities within these industries.
Experience in financial analysis and performance monitoring to drive profitability and growth.
Proven experience in project management and business development.
Strong leadership and communication skills.
Education in business management, finance or related fields is desirable.
About the company:
IPO Invest is a registered investment advisory company that offers planning services, consultation and investment management for individuals and companies. With a focus on integrity, professionalism and customer satisfaction, we strive to exceed expectations in every transaction. Join our team and become part of a supportive environment where your expertise and dedication are valued. Så ansöker du
