Central Wholesale Manager to Ideal of Sweden
2024-01-05
At IDEAL OF SWEDEN, we explore and push boundaries, being on a mission to strengthen our prominent place as the number-one phone accessories brand on the market. We strongly believe in ourselves and our people, and we're now looking for new talents to join us on our exciting journey! Do you want to help shape IDEAL's future and success by thriving on challenges and contributing to our fun and inclusive culture? Send us your application!
About the position
We are currently looking for a Central Wholesale Manager who will be responsible for optimizing the wholesale business, and together with our Wholesale Sales Manager ensure we grow profitable sales in the Wholesale channel. Along with your team, you will ensure that the wholesale business has the right assortment to drive sales and will provide clear visibility of performance. You will also help to create the go-to-market framework for new business opportunities. If you love to work cross-functionally this is a great role for you as you will work with teams across Ecommerce, Marketing, Wholesale, Product, and Supply Chain Operations.
Responsibilities
Performance Review:
Bring wholesale performance summaries to the weekly trading review including sell-out-related
actions and insights
Produce MBR framework to assess business performance and support key account review framework
Work with the Wholesale Sales Manager to agree on Key Account segmentation and monitor
adherence to the framework.
Key account P&Ls
Maximise Profit:
Review deal structures in conjunction with the Wholesale Sales Manager, ensuring that the latest
pricing is reflected in calculations
Track MDF expenditure vs plan
Ensure that all deals are fully documented with relevant legal in place, in conjunction with the Wholesale Sales Manager
Use the analysis provided by the wholesale assortment planner to ensure that low sell-through is
acted upon to minimize return impacts
Support overall business sell-through by preparing clearance packages and deals for the sales team to
promote to customers, in conjunction with the wholesale assortment planner
Assortment Planning:
Support the wholesale assortment planner with the creation of the wholesale assortment
Ensure that planograms are completed to the required standard and on time
Trading Execution:
Ensure all relevant actions are undertaken by the wholesale assortment planner re collation of orders
and price list creation in a timely and accurate manner
Work on continuous improvement of these processes
Go to Market Activity:
Work with the Retail Project Manager to ensure that sell-in packs, point of sale, etc are available on
time to support sell-in activities
Co-ordinate central resources to deliver high-quality activity at trade shows and retailer trading events
Create to market approach for new wholesale formats as the brand and assortment evolve
Your profile
3 + years of work experience minimum in similar roles
Strong cross-functional skills
Able to see the bigger picture to drive performance
Analytical with a curious mindset
A team player with great communication skills.
Ability to handle a fast-paced environment
Fluent in written and spoken English
Ideally a degree in business or a similar field
Other
This is a permanent position with a six-month trial period
Reports to: Chief Commercial Officer
Start date as soon as possible
Based in Stockholm
Please send your application as soon as possible as we are reviewing them continuously. For IDEAL OF
SWEDEN, it is important to offer equal opportunities. We will therefore consider all qualified applications for
employment without any regard to race, color, religion, gender, gender identity or expression, sexual
