Central Demand Planner
Husqvarna AB / Logistikjobb / Jönköping Visa alla logistikjobb i Jönköping
2025-04-29
, Aneby
, Habo
, Mullsjö
, Vaggeryd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Husqvarna AB i Jönköping
, Ulricehamn
, Värnamo
, Skövde
, Borås
eller i hela Sverige
We're looking for a Central Demand Planner who is eager to grow, collaborate, and make a real impact through hands-on, data-driven planning. Join our Global Planning & Inventory Management team and play a key role in driving supply chain excellence across our Global Operations, Forest & Garden (F&G) organization.
About The Organization
The Global Planning & Inventory Management team operates within the Husqvarna F&G Global Operations division. We have a global governance ensuring planning & inventory meets our targets and customers' expectations on finished goods. We are responsible for processing sales demand, managing inventory levels and supply plans as well as monitoring the execution of the plans. Additionally, we streamline the flow of goods from factories and suppliers to sales companies and distributors.
About The Role
As a Central Demand Planner for Finished Products, you'll work in a dynamic, cross-functional, and international environment. You'll be a key player in our Collaborative Business Planning process (also known as Integrated Business Planning), supporting sales organizations in delivering accurate, data-driven demand plans. While Sales owns the demand plans, you will support them with high quality analysis, governance, life-cycle management and process development.
You'll join a small, experienced team on an exciting journey to enhance the global demand planning process for finished goods-backed by modern tools and a clear vision for supply chain excellence.
Key Responsibilities
Actively support and collaborate with Sales to improve forecast accuracy
Coordinate planning of product phase-in and phase-outs across markets
Ensure accurate demand reporting and monitor key planning KPIs
Provide training and support for our planning system, Logility
Deliver clear analysis and data insights to support informed business decisions
Participate in and lead cross-functional meetings related to demand planning
Drive continuous improvement initiatives within planning processes
You will mainly work individually but be a part of a smaller team supporting each other to reach common targets. The work also includes creating long-term relationships and co-operation with international colleagues within Husqvarna Group.
Who are you?
You have an excellent understanding of supply chain processes and a relevant university degree. Experience of relevant demand forecasting or sales planning is beneficial. Excellent and effective in interpersonal communication, presentation and building professional relationships. Fluent in English, both in speaking and writing. Strong capability to work cross functional is required as well as extensive knowledge and understanding of how to analyze & model data from different sources for preparing key business decisions (e.g. advanced Excel skills, Power BI). Experience in working with Logility or another advanced demand planning system/software is beneficial.
You should be analytical, structured, organized and thorough. Being service minded and flexible is natural for you as well as demonstrate ability to manage multiple tasks and priorities simultaneously in a fast-paced work environment. You have a proven record of being target oriented, empowered, being used to take initiatives and be ambitious in delivering high quality on time.
How to apply
Does this sound like you? We'd love to hear from you! Please submit your application as soon as possible, as we apply ongoing selection. We do not accept applications via e-mail due to GDPR regulations.
For more information about the position please contact Hiring Manager Malin Sand at malin.sand@husqvarnagroup.com
For questions about the recruitment process, contact Talent Acquisition Partner - Johan Odelfelt at johan.odelfelt@husqvarnagroup.com
At Husqvarna Group, we're not just shaping the future; we're doing it with an unwavering passion for innovation. We create solutions that transform urban and green spaces worldwide. Our commitment to diversity and equal opportunities is central to who we are. We believe that our differences are our strengths, and we celebrate these differences by fostering an inclusive environment where every employee and candidate feels valued. Together, we harness the best ideas and develop solutions for the future.
Contract Type: Fixed-term, full-time position, ending on May 15, 2026.
Location: Huskvarna, Jönköping, with the option for a hybrid work arrangement (50%). Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Husqvarna AB
(org.nr 556000-5331)
Drottninggatan 2 (visa karta
)
561 82 HUSKVARNA Jobbnummer
9310178