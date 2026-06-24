CCS Rekryterar Maritime Besiktningsingenjör
China Classification Society P.R. China Filial / Civilingenjörsjobb / Solna Visa alla civilingenjörsjobb i Solna
2026-06-24
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos China Classification Society P.R. China Filial i Solna
China Classification Society P.R. China Filial Sverige Founded in 1956, China Classification Society (CCS) is the specialized organization of China to provide classification services. CCS is a full member of the International Association of Classification Societies (IACS) and one of major international classification societies. Its highest class notation has been included in the Classification Clauses of the Institute of London Underwriters (ILU) to enjoy the preferential treatment in insurance premium. Up to now, CCS has been authorized by the administrations of more than 40 countries or regions to perform statutory surveys for the ships flying their flags, and recognized by the United States Coast Guard (USCG) and the European Union (EU), which demonstrates her qualification and competence to the international community.
Headquartered in Beijing, CCS has about 4,100 employees and established over 80 offices both at home and abroad, forming a global service network. By providing high quality technical services, CCS is lending a significant support to the clients in safety management, energy saving, environmental protection and risk management.
The overall responsibilities of this position include but are not limited to:
Carry out classification survey for CCS class ships;
Carry out statutory survey of ships under the authority of the relevant governments;
Carry out marine product inspection in accordance with IMO conventions, IMO resolutions, IACS uniform requirements and CCS Rules;
Traveling within Europe & Africa.
Qualifications for the position:
At least 5 years professional experience in similar or related field;
Registered surveyor of Maritime Safety Administration of P.R.C.;
Acquainted with international ship regulations, such as SOLAS, CLL, MARPOL, etc.
Acquainted with China Classification Society Rules.
Proficient in English and Chinese;
Skilled use of common office software;
Good communication and presentation skills. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-05
Please submit your application via email as soon as possible, as the recruitment process is ongoing.
E-post: ccssw_secretary@ccs-eu.net Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "CCS2026". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare China Classification Society P.r. China Filial,
(org.nr 516402-4613), http://www.ccs.org.cn/ccswzen/ Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
China Classification Society P.R. China Filial Jobbnummer
9976860