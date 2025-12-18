Category & Purchasing Coordinator
2025-12-18
We are looking for a junior Category & Purchasing Coordinator for a company in Stockholm (Solna). Start is in January, 4 months limited contract to begin with.
Responsible for administrative tasks related to assortment within assigned categories, supporting the Category & Purchasing Manager with strategy, planning, execution, follow-up, turnover, and results.
General Responsibilities
Participate and support in category projects, category plans, Joint Marketing plans, and possible Joint Marketing negotiations.
Actively contribute to effective teamwork as a member of the EV team.
Responsible for intranet information regarding assortment (e.g., product announcements, responding to "Ask colleagues," customer inquiries).
Handle complaints and product withdrawals, ensuring proper process and information flow.
Liaise with warehouse regarding backorders, follow-ups, etc. (contact with EHL, VPL, warehouse).
Shared responsibility for documenting, developing, and streamlining processes.
Assortment
Revise newsletters - publish intranet updates and changes, respond to related questions.
Publish product fact sheets and Safety Data Sheets.
Manage and enrich revision/article files, ensuring quality of supplier files (images, shelf texts, online texts).
Ensure availability of images and texts, continuously collecting material from suppliers.
Purchasing & Supplier Collaboration
Pricing:
• Manage price notifications, including analysis, negotiation preparation, and supplier contact (with manager support if needed).
• Administer price notifications (purchase/sales prices). Save recommended price lists and changes in Teams, ensuring files are also stored at supplier level.
Contracts:
• Administer contracts - prepare final agreements in the contract hub.
Suppliers:
• Participate in supplier meetings, support Category & Purchasing manager before and after meetings.
• Maintain a shared, updated supplier contact list.
Campaigns:
• Handle ongoing campaign-related questions (changes, corrections, actions, new products added/removed, assortment queries).
Profile & Qualifications
Post-secondary education in economics, marketing, purchasing, or similar.
Category-specific knowledge is an advantage.
Strong skills in MS Office.
Ability to coordinate and drive operational purchasing.
Support Category & Purchasing Manager in business responsibilities.
Administrative responsibility for assortment within assigned categories.
Experience in contract management, analysis, negotiation preparation, and supplier negotiations.
Structured and methodical working style.
Strong collaboration skills.
IT and system knowledge.
Strong presentation skills.
This role requires fluency in Swedish and English, both written and spoken.
This is a full-time consultant position in Stockholm (Solna) through Incluso. Start is in January ,4 months limited contract to begin with, with possibility of extension after that. This role is 100% onsite in Solna. Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Emma Hörnsten recruiter at Incluso.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-01-01
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-01-01
