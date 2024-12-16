Category Manager Mechanics and Automation
ValueOne is looking for a Category Manager with experience in procurement of mechanics and industrial automation equipment to a manufacturing company in Västerås. Initially, you will be employed by ValueOne with the intention that the role will transition to a permanent employment with our client.
ValueOne are specialists in supply chain management, purchasing and logistics. We offer our customers services in three business areas: interim logistics and procurement consultants, recruitment of buyers and logisticians, as well as development of our customers' supply chain operations in terms of strategies, models, methods, processes, structure, and competence.
We can offer a variety of assignments at all levels within Supply Chain Management. As a consultant at ValueOne, you are part of a professional and enterprising team consisting of the leading consultants in purchasing and logistics. If you choose to join our team, you are offered:
A market salary, which you can influence yourself.
Occupational pension.
Health and care insurance.
Health care allowance.
Personal coaching and career advice.
Network meetings with competent colleagues and Supply Chain professionals through recurring events and lectures.
Competence development through world-leading individually tailored education and courses in Supply Chain thanks to our partnership with CIPS (www.cips.org).
The role
As Category Manager, you will be responsible for an assigned category or group of categories within an assigned portfolio. The focused categories are mechanics and industrial automation equipment. You will develop, plan, and implement global sourcing and procurement strategies and initiatives in collaboration with different stakeholders. The responsibility also covers managing strategic relationships with suppliers, negotiating agreements and renegotiate price lists and conditions. It is possible to work remotely part of the time.
Main tasks:
Develop and implement global sourcing strategies.
Manage and develop strategic relationships with suppliers.
Negotiate, implement and manage contracts.
Perform spend analysis.
Drive and manage strategic supplier agreements and contracts.
Access and monitor supplier market availability and capacity.
Experience and competencies
For this position we are looking for a senior purchaser with several years of experience working as a strategic purchaser, preferably in a technically driven organization. You have a proven track record as Category manager, preferably within the area of mechanics or industrial automation equipment. An academic degree in a relevant field is desirable. We expect you to be fluent in English in writing and speaking. For success in the position good networking and stakeholder management skills are an asset. Analytical skills combined with a structured and process-oriented mindset are preferred, as well as an ability to handle several tasks in parallel. Furthermore, you are a team player who also likes to take on your own initiatives and drive activities.
Application
We look forward to receiving your application. Please apply through our webpage at: http://valueone.se/aktuella-jobb/
