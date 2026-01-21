Category Manager
2026-01-21
Job Description
WHY YOU SHOULD JOIN US
Are you ready to shape the future of marketing procurement on a global scale? At H&M, we're building a brand-new global team with a bold ambition: to unlock value, drive strategic sourcing and transform how we work across our marketing organization.
As Category Manager for Insights & Advocacy, you'll be part of this journey from the start - influencing our operating model, implementing a new Source-to-Pay solution and making a real impact across our brands and markets. If you're driven by strategy, innovation and scale, this is your opportunity.
WHAT YOU'LL DO
We're looking for an experienced and driven Category Manager to lead and develop key categories such as Insights and Market Research, and Influencer and Advocacy within marketing procurement across our global organization. In this strategic role, you'll identify opportunities, shape category strategies and drive sourcing initiatives that deliver long-term value.
Key Responsibilities:
Owning and developing category strategies and digital transformation initiatives, based on spend analysis, supplier market insights and business needs
Creating and executing category plans that align with strategic priorities and deliver measurable impact
Leading sourcing initiatives to optimize cost, quality and supplier performance
Managing supplier relationships, including performance reviews and contract compliance
Driving innovation and continuous improvement through strategic change and effective stakeholder engagement
Collaborating across functions and markets, influencing senior stakeholders and leading cross-functional category teams
WHO YOU'LL WORK WITH
You'll be part of H&M's global Marketing Procurement team within the central Marketing function - a newly established group of experienced, supportive professionals with expertise across various spend categories.
You'll collaborate closely with Category Managers, Buyers and Business Controllers, as well as stakeholders across brands and functions. With the team still in its early stages, there's a strong spirit of building something new together and shaping the future of marketing procurement.
WHO YOU ARE
You're not just a procurement expert, you're a strategic thinker with a passion for technology and transformation. You understand how digital solutions enables organizations to create business value and thrive in environments where innovation meets scale. With an analytical mindset and a results-driven approach, you balance long-term sustainable outcomes with the ability to achieve short-term goals. You thrive on building trusted relationships, influencing stakeholders across brands and functions and navigating structured change with patience and determination.
To succeed in this role, you also have:
A university degree in Procurement, Business Administration, Industrial Engineering or Management
Extensive background in category management and sourcing of Insights and Advocacy or general marketing services in large-scale organisations
Solid understanding of Source-to-Pay processes and proficiency in major Source-to-Pay solutions or equivalent systems
Proven ability to develop and implement procurement category strategies and plans
Strong analytical and commercial skills, including spend analysis, opportunity assessment, and knowledge of pricing models, remuneration models (especially performance-based) and contract structures
Experience leading and collaborating with procurement professionals such as Buyers, Specialists, Analysts and Controllers
Demonstrated success in driving change and managing conflicting priorities in complex environments
Excellent stakeholder management and influencing skills, combined with the ability to build alignment and manage expectations across multiple functions
Strong communication skills, both written and spoken, including presenting to groups and delivering concise, structured, and well-thought-out messages
WHO WE ARE
H&M Group is a global company of strong fashion brands and ventures. Our goal is to prove that there is no compromise between exceptional design, affordable prices, and sustainable solutions. We want to liberate fashion for the many, and our customers are at the heart of every decision we make.
We are made up of thousands of passionate and talented colleagues united by our shared culture and values. Together, we want to use our power, our scale, and our knowledge to push the fashion industry towards a more inclusive and sustainable future. Read more about us here
WHY YOU'LL LOVE WORKING HERE
At H&M Group, we are proud to be a vibrant and welcoming company. We offer our employees attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe.
An example of our benefits:
25% Staff discount on all our H&M Group brands, both in stores and online (H&M, COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories and ARKET).
H&M Incentive Program - HIP. Learn more about the program here.
JOIN US
Our uniqueness comes from a combination of many things - our inclusive and collaborative culture, our strong values, and opportunities for growth. But most of all, it's our people who make us who we are.
Take the next step in your career together with us. The journey starts here.
This is a permanent position based in Stockholm, please send your CV in English as soon as possible.
We are committed to a recruitment process that is fair, equitable, and based on competency. We therefore kindly ask you to not attach a cover letter in your application.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-20
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
(org.nr 556070-1715)
Mäster Samuelsgatan 46a (visa karta
)
106 38 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
H&M Group Jobbnummer
9696726