Category Manager
2025-10-03
Job Description
WHY YOU SHOULD JOIN US
Are you ready to take your career in Category Management to the next level? We're looking for a dynamic and experienced Category Manager to oversee and develop a specific category or categories of indirect goods or services. If you're a strategic thinker, an influencer, and a change driver, we want you on our team.
WHAT YOU'LL DO
As a Category Manager, you'll lead and develop specific categories of indirect goods and services. Your role involves strategic opportunity assessment, category planning, and sourcing. You'll drive fact-based procurement initiatives, analysing spend and contracts while exploring supplier markets. You will also implement strategies to ensure long-term success. Join us and lead your Category teams towards sustainable results.
Your responsibilities include:
Identifying opportunities for improvement within your category, conducting spend analysis, and assessing the development of spend categories.
Creating and executing a category plan, including strategic sourcing initiatives, to optimise procurement processes and maximise value.
Monitoring and managing supplier relationships, both existing and potential, in alignment with business needs.
Ensuring long-term contract compliance and performance, securing sustainable results.
Implementing strategic changes to drive innovation and improvement in your category, often involving various levels of change management.
Building and maintaining relationships with stakeholders across the organisation, leading Category teams, and influencing decision-makers.
WHO YOU'LL WORK WITH
Group Indirect Procurement is a newly established function within H&M Group CFO Office. The purpose of the function is to achieve cost efficiencies, capture procurement synergies and reduce supplier risks within indirect goods and services across Brands and Functions within the Group.
WHO YOU ARE
To be successful we see that you have the ability to build and maintain professional stakeholder relationships across brands and functions. You are results-driven and understand the importance of structured change management to achieve expected outcomes. You have patience to secure long-term sustainable results, while at the same time set and meet deadlines to secure progress.
To succeed in this role, you also have:
A university degree in Business Administration, Industrial Engineering & Management or for example Technology, depending on procurement area.
Extensive experience from Category Management and Procurement of Indirect products and services in a large enterprise environment.
Proficiency in category management, procurement, and negotiation, complemented by strong analytical capabilities, including the ability to conduct spend analysis and opportunity assessments.
An understanding of different pricing models and contract structures
The ability to identify what makes the difference and what is most important to secure progress in complex situations.
Experience in Strategic sourcing and negotiations
Experience in driving change in complex organisations with many stakeholders.
Experience in setting and implementing strategies
Fluency in English
WHO WE ARE
H&M Group is a global company of strong fashion brands and ventures. Our goal is to prove that there is no compromise between exceptional design, affordable prices, and sustainable solutions. We want to liberate fashion for the many, and our customers are at the heart of every decision we make.
We are made up of thousands of passionate and talented colleagues united by our shared culture and values. Together, we want to use our power, our scale, and our knowledge to push the fashion industry towards a more inclusive and sustainable future. Read more about us here
WHY YOU'LL LOVE WORKING HERE
At H&M Group, we are proud to be a vibrant and welcoming company. We offer our employees attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe.
An example of our benefits:
25% Staff discount on all our H&M Group brands, both in stores and online (H&M, COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories and ARKET).
H&M Incentive Program - HIP. Learn more about the program here.
JOIN US
Our uniqueness comes from a combination of many things - our inclusive and collaborative culture, our strong values, and opportunities for growth. But most of all, it's our people who make us who we are.
Take the next step in your career together with us. The journey starts here.
This is a permanent position based in Stockholm, please send your CV in English as soon as possible.
*We are committed to a recruitment process that is fair, equitable, and based on competency. We therefore kindly ask you to not to attach a cover letter in your application.
