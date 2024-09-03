Category Logistic Leader
Category Logistics Leader
Älmhult, Sweden
Company Description
The IKEA brand is one of the most successful home furnishing brands in the world. We are a values-driven company with a passion for life at home. Our vision is to create a better everyday life for the many people. At IKEA we see things a little differently. We believe that your values are more important than what your CV says. We offer positions that will challenge your skills and let you grow!
In Purchasing Development, the assignment goes hand and hand with the IKEA Business idea as we are responsible to produce the wide range of well-designed, functional home furnishing products at prices so low that as many people as possible will be able to afford them. Affordability, accessibility, sustainability, and quality are our main priorities. We develop and execute sourcing strategies and thus meet the Supply markets/industries in 6 different categories. We are a true global organization with around 1000 co-workers placed in 27 different locations, close to the suppliers and the market. Within the Logistics function in the Purchasing Development, we focus on the following: leading logistics development and contributing to value chain development with a total cost approach; leading supplier capacity planning agenda in a proactive way to secure the foundation; and leading logistics competence development agenda to meet business needs.
Do you want to lead the logistics agenda for a Purchasing Category in a global environment? Do you find energy in contributing to value chain development with a total cost approach? If yes, this might be the perfect challenge for you!
We are now hiring a Category Logistic Leader, that will report to Category Area Logistics Manager Jonas Westberg.
Job Description
As a Category Logistics Leader, you will be part of the Category Management team and lead the global Category Logistics agenda. You will be reporting to the Category Area Logistics Manager so, together and within the Purchasing Development Logistics Matrix, you will address the logistics and functional competence agenda in totality. You will contribute by leading the logistics development work, with focus to secure execution in line with Category plans. A same important area of responsibility is to develop the Supply Planning competence within the Category. As a member of the Category Management team you will be actively contribute to creation and execution of the Category Strategies and Action Plans together with your colleagues. In a nutshell, you will have a strong focus on business and people development within the Category across the globe.
In this role you will report to the Category Area Logistics Manager.
About the assignment:
Define the Category Logistics Agenda together with your Category Management Team and Category Area Logistics Manager, based on the CA Logistics Direction & Priorities. You will lead its execution through the business development teams.
Execute the Logistics Action Plan for the Category in cooperation with the Category Management Team and the Category Area Logistics Manager.
Be accountable for the Suppliers' capacity planning process in the Category. You will also develop and secure ways of working for capacity planning.
Lead and secure the execution of Logistics compliance to meet relating working methods, rules & regulations.
Lead Supplier logistics development activities.
Contribute to the total value chain development by leading logistics development initiatives/projects, being active part of design and optimize supply chain networks for your Category.
Be matrix responsible for Supply Planners in your Category, contributing to competence development and succession planning.
Secure and develop the logistics competence among all co-workers in the Category.
Contribute to the total category development, as part of the Management Team.
Contribute to alignment between category and other supply chain partners in areas of responsibility.
Qualifications
To be a successful Category Logistics Leader we would like you to have:
Proven record of consistently meeting/exceeding results in leading and developing both business and people (direct or indirect).
Ability to combine working on a strategic level while acting on an operational/tactical level.
Good Knowledge of capacity planning.
Good knowledge of supply chain cost drivers
Solid logistics knowledge acquired by working in logistics roles.
Good knowledge of IKEA systems, tools and working methods, especially the ones in connection with purchasing is a benefit.
As a person you are:
You build trust and partnership to reach common goals
Strongly business minded
Able to foresee the consequences of one's own actions and act based on high moral and ethical principles
Fluent in English, both spoken and written.
Additional information
Please note - this position can be based in Älmhult, Sweden or Dortmund, Germany with a global responsibility.
We are looking forward to receiving your application! Please send us your application in English until 1 October 2024 at the latest and also inform us in your motivation letter about your preferred location. We will review applications as they come and start interview continiously.
If you have any questions regarding the position, please contact Jonas Westberg (Category Area Logistics Manager) at jonas.westberg2@inter.ikea.com
. If you have any questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact P&C via smart recruiters and we will come back to you.
Our culture and values are based on equal opportunities and we are happy to consider applications from individuals with disabilities.
We are looking forward to receiving your application!
