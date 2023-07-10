Category Buyer for Professional Services
2023-07-10
About the position
We are currently looking for an experienced Category Buyer Professional Services (f/m/x) within the Corporate Purchasing Organization. This position will be based in Warsaw (Poland) or Mölndal (Sweden).
Responsibilities
In this role you will be part of our Global Indirect Purchasing team and play a key role in improving our productivity, overall business and optimize the purchasing of services related to our operations for the category Professional Services. You will have the global responsibility for purchase of Professional Services together with operational purchasing responsibility for complex projects. The role presents a unique opportunity to upskill our organization in the area of Professional Services by applying your knowledge of best-in-class purchasing practices in the category.
You will be actively engaging and leading global and regional contract negotiations, communicating and cooperating with our suppliers and stakeholders. Other activities include development and implementation of category strategies, identify saving opportunities and to develop your sub-categories. Operational purchasing comes as an inherent part of the role.
Specific objectives of the role are:
Actively manage category spend and drive the cross functional team to identify cost improvement opportunities, and secure implementation.
Find, implement, and manage preferred suppliers in accordance with business needs.
Execute complex sourcing projects that requires specification development, TCO modelling and senior stakeholder alignments
The position will be part of the Services purchasing team and reports to Global Purchasing Manager for Services.
Requirements
To be successful in this position, the candidate should have a (Bachelor or Master) degree and have several years experience and expertise in working with purchasing of Professional Services category. Additionally, we would like to see:
Strong communication skills and business mind-set.
Experience in drafting and negotiating agreements with Services suppliers.
A proactive, goal-oriented and cross-functional approach.
Strong analytical and technical understanding.
High degree of personal integrity and confidence.
Experienced in stakeholder management and motivated to lead global as well as regional negotiations with our suppliers and stakeholders.
Flexible and comfortable in a rapidly changing and demanding matrix organization.
Being fluent in the English language is a must. Other languages such as German are beneficial.
What we offer
Work in a dynamic and developing company with endless opportunities.
Opportunity to contribute to development of processes and tools for an evolving indirect purchasing organization.
Challenges and opportunities to implement your own ideas and professional development within the category.
Opportunity to improve skills and expand own and organization's competences.
Application / Contact
If this sounds interesting and likely the right challenge for you, we look forward to receiving your application!
Please register your CV/resume and cover letter.
Within your application, please inform us regarding your notice period and salary expectations.
