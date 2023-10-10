Casual Worker
The Radisson Blu Hotel in Malmö is conveniently located 5 minutes' walk from the city center. Every room in our Malmö hotel measures 43 square meters minimum, giving our guests the space to re-energize and make themselves at home. Our 229 comfortable, modern rooms are twice the size of an average standard hotel room.
Guests don't have to leave the hotel to enjoy an exceptional culinary experience. They can savor Swedish and international favorites in front of a roaring hearth in our restaurant Thott's, which is nestled in one of Malmö's oldest half-timbered houses. After dinner, they can let the evening unfold in style at our chic Lobby Bar.
Can you be our guests' superhero? Is guest service your ultimate passion? Then why not come and join us at the Radisson Hotel Group to Make Every Moment Matter! where our guests can relax and enjoy the experience!
Our first class Front Office Team is the heart of the house, providing a warm welcome and happy smile and where we strive to deliver a hospitality experience that is beyond expectation - creating memorable moments for our guests.
As Receptionist, you will join a team that is passionate about delivering exceptional service where we believe that anything is possible, whilst having fun in all that we do!
Interested then why not say Yes I Can! as we are looking for passionate people just like you!
Key Responsibilities:
Supports the smooth running of the front office department, where all aspects of the guest journey and experience are delivered to the highest level
Works as part of a team that maximizes guest satisfaction and comfort, delivering a positive and timely response to guest enquiries and problem resolution
Takes responsibility for the duties and tasks assigned to the role, ensuring that all work is carried out in a timely and professional manner
Collaborates with their immediate report, ensuring that costs and inventory are controlled, that productivity and performance levels are attained
Builds and maintains effective working relationships whilst promoting the company culture and values.
Ensures adherence and compliance to all legislation where due diligence requirements and best practice activities are planned, delivered and documented for internal and external audit, performing follow-up as required
Requirements:
Experience in front office beneficial but not essential
Hands-on approach with a can-do work style
Commitment to delivering exceptional guest service with a passion for the hospitality industry
Ability to find creative solutions taking ownership for duties and tasks assigned
Personal integrity, with the ability to work in an environment that demands excellence
Experience of working with IT systems on various platforms
Strong communication skills
Fluent in a Scandinavian language as well as English
What We Offer
We aim to be as good a place to work as we are to stay. That is why we offer a competitive compensation and benefits package, which includes:
Becoming a part of the #4 Best Employer in the Travel & Leisure industry globally, ranked by Forbes in 2021 og 2022
Special rates for our team members, and friends and families while travelling and staying in our hotels
We take our "We grow talent, talent grows us" culture belief to heart. With us you will benefit from a wide range of development offers supporting your learning & growth right from your onboarding. This includes an individual development plan and unlimited access to more than +20K learning modules & programs through Radisson Academy
Participate and live Responsible Business every day together with our team members in the hotel and in the local communities where we work on creating shared value, better futures and a better planet for all
A workplace covered by collective agreement
Special prices for employees at our own restaurants
An international workplace with colleagues and guests from all over the world
