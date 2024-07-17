Casual Worker
2024-07-17
The Radisson Blu Hotel in Malmö is conveniently located 5 minutes' walk from the city center. Every room in our Malmö hotel measures 43 square meters minimum, giving our guests the space to re-energize and make themselves at home. Our 229 comfortable, modern rooms are twice the size of an average standard hotel room.
Guests don't have to leave the hotel to enjoy an exceptional culinary experience. They can savor Swedish and international favorites in front of a roaring hearth in our restaurant Thott's, which is nestled in one of Malmö's oldest half-timbered houses. After dinner, they can let the evening unfold in style at our chic Lobby Bar.
Meetings & Events Host
Come join us and Make Every Moment Matter!
Are you the host with the most? Do you have a warm and welcoming personality and enjoy being the centre of attention?
If you Say Yes I Can! here at the Radisson Blu Hotel, we're looking for passionate hoteliers just like you!
At Radisson Blu Hotel, we stand out together as one team and make memorable moments for our guests.
Our people have a passion for serving up 100% guest satisfaction, and love to truly connect with everyone.
Key Responsibilities of Meeting & Events Host:
• Ensure a prompt and personal welcome to all guests
• Be familiar and up to date with daily business
• Ensure all meetings & events areas are prepared to correct standards
• Be aware of guest needs and respond to requests within a timely manner
• Be a brand ambassador at all times, ensuring upselling as necessary
• Maintain a thorough working knowledge of all hotel facilities and offerings
• Serves guests in a prompt and courteous manner in accordance brand standards
• Setup rooms
Requirements of Meeting & Events Host:
• Excellent team player with strong communication skills
• Be able to work evenings and weekends
• Outstanding organisational skills
• Immaculate presentation
• A real desire to work within meeting and events
Are you looking to step into a company that genuinely cares? We are genuinely excited to hear from you. Varaktighet, arbetstid, etc.
Part Time Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-16
Arbetsgivare Radisson Royal Hotel AB
(org.nr 556294-5500) Arbetsplats
Radisson Blu Hotel, Malmö - Meeting & Events Jobbnummer
8804227