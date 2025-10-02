Carpenters - Snickare
Ceramo AB / Snickarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla snickarjobb i Stockholm
2025-10-02
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ceramo AB i Stockholm
, Täby
, Uppsala
, Enköping
, Nyköping
eller i hela Sverige
Job Description
We are looking for experienced and dedicated carpenters for assignments in new construction and office renovations in Stockholm County and the Mälardalen region. Recruitment is conducted on behalf of a reputable construction company in Stockholm with a collective agreement.
Employment contract according to Byggnads collective agreement directly with the construction company.
We offer:
Permanent employment after a 6-month probationary period
Good conditions in accordance with the collective agreement
Varied and development-oriented tasks
We are looking for someone who:
Has at least 3 years of documented experience in carpentry/woodwork
Has broad skills across various stages of construction
Works with precision, is quality-conscious, and shows respect for both clients and colleagues
Is punctual, independent, and well-organized
Enjoys working both in a team and independently
Working conditions and requirements:
The work takes place both indoors and outdoors
Physically demanding tasks may occur: standing, walking, lifting, kneeling, and handling tools
Overtime work may be available
Other requirements:
Good knowledge of Swedish or English
A category B driver's license is a plus
Strong references are required
Application:
You're welcome to apply today! Please note that we do NOT accept applications by phone. We will contact candidates who proceed to the next step in the recruitment process.
Important: Our offices are located in Täby, but job sites depend on the specific project - within Stockholm or the Mälardalen region. The exact project will be discussed during a potential interview. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-11-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ceramo AB
(org.nr 559131-5824) Kontakt
Rekrytering
Rekrytering Ceramo rekrytering@ceramo.se 0767045847 Jobbnummer
9538210