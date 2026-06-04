Carpenter / Construction Carpenter
ProBygg i Sverige AB / Snickarjobb / Haninge Visa alla snickarjobb i Haninge
2026-06-04
, Ödeshög
, Hjo
, Vadstena
, Boxholm
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos ProBygg i Sverige AB i Haninge
ProBygg i Sverige AB is looking for a carpenter / construction carpenter for full-time employment.
ProBygg i Sverige AB is a construction company based in Jordbro, south of Stockholm. The company works with construction projects, renovation, carpentry, painting, demolition, ground works and related building services. Our projects may vary in size and content, and the work is normally carried out at different construction and renovation sites in and around the Stockholm area.
We are now looking for a motivated and practical person who wants to work with carpentry and general construction work connected to renovation and building projects.
About the work
The work includes ordinary carpentry and construction tasks within renovation, rebuilding and building projects.
Typical work tasks may include:
carpentry and construction work at renovation and building sites
interior and exterior carpentry work
installation and adjustment of doors, windows, kitchens and fixed fittings
work with wooden structures, walls, ceilings, terraces and similar construction elements
assisting with related building tasks connected to carpentry projects
following workplace routines, safety instructions and instructions from supervisors
The exact tasks may vary depending on the project.
Who we are looking for
We are looking for a reliable, careful and motivated person who enjoys practical work and can work both independently and together with others.
Previous experience in carpentry, construction, renovation or similar practical work is an advantage, but it is not a formal requirement. We are also open to applicants who have practical ability, willingness to learn and the ability to follow instructions.
Experience from another country is welcome.
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-25
E-post: info@probyggsverige.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare ProBygg i Sverige AB
(org.nr 559474-2024), https://probyggsverige.se/
Fältstensvägen 38 Lgh 1102 (visa karta
)
137 62 JORDBRO Jobbnummer
9948647