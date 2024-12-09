Cargo bike driver

MoveByBike Europe AB (publ) / Fordonsförarjobb / Stockholm
2024-12-09


The job
As a Cargo bike driver at MoveBybike, your job is deliver goods in Stockholm using our electric cargo bikes. You need to be at least 18 years old, must be able to communicate either in Swedish or English and be willing to adhere to assigned schedules, safety procedures, and transportation laws.
Working hours
You need to work at least one shift per week. Beyond that, you can work as much or as little as you would like. We operate between 8:00 through 22:00.

Equipment
We provide everything you need to do the job: Advanced E-bike, a mobile phone and professional work clothes.

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-08
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
E-post: stockholm@movebybike.se

Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
MoveByBike Europe AB (publ) (org.nr 556967-8674)
Styckmästargatan 8 (visa karta)
121 62  JOHANNESHOV

Arbetsplats
MBB sthlm södra

Kontakt
HR
Brigid Vedin
brigid@movebybike.se

Jobbnummer
9050905

