Cargo bike driver
The job
As a Cargo bike driver at MoveBybike, your job is deliver goods in Stockholm using our electric cargo bikes. You need to be at least 18 years old, must be able to communicate either in Swedish or English and be willing to adhere to assigned schedules, safety procedures, and transportation laws.
Working hours
You need to work at least one shift per week. Beyond that, you can work as much or as little as you would like. We operate between 8:00 through 22:00.
Equipment
We provide everything you need to do the job: Advanced E-bike, a mobile phone and professional work clothes.
