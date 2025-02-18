Car Mechanic Wanted
2025-02-18
About Us:
RY Transport AB is a premier taxi service operating in Stockholm, Sweden. With a fleet of around 20 taxi cars partnered with Uber, Bolt, and Cab Online, we are dedicated to providing safe, reliable, and efficient transportation solutions to our valued customers.
Job Description:
We open a new garage in Järfälla, Stockholm and are searching for a dedicated and experienced mechanic to join our team. The successful candidate will play a crucial role in managing the maintenance and upkeep of our taxi cars, ensuring they remain in optimal condition for our drivers and passengers.
Responsibilities:
Perform routine maintenance tasks on taxi cars, including oil changes, tire rotations, and brake inspections
Diagnose and repair mechanical issues to keep the fleet operational and minimize downtime
Coordinate with drivers and mechanics to schedule maintenance appointments and prioritize repairs
Conduct regular inspections of taxi cars to identify any safety concerns or potential problems
Keep accurate records of maintenance and repairs performed on each vehicle
Maintain a clean and organized workspace to ensure safety and efficiency
Requirements:
Proven experience as a car mechanic or automotive technician
Strong mechanical aptitude and troubleshooting skills
Knowledge of automotive diagnostic tools and equipment
Ability to work independently and collaboratively in a fast-paced environment
Excellent communication skills and ability to coordinate with drivers and other team members
Benefits:
Competitive salary based on experience
Health insurance and retirement savings plan
Opportunities for career growth and advancement
Supportive work environment with a team-oriented culture
Discounts on taxi services for employees and their families
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-20
E-post: rytransportab@gmail.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare RY Transport AB
(org.nr 559274-0772)
175 62 JÄRFÄLLA
)
175 62 JÄRFÄLLA Kontakt
yasir Habib rytransportab@gmail.com Jobbnummer
9174033