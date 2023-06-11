Car Mechanic/Bilmekaniker
Movia AB / Maskinreparatörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla maskinreparatörsjobb i Göteborg
2023-06-11
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Movia AB i Göteborg
We are Looking for a person who has some experience in the car mechanics industry. The service means that you independently carry out service, repairs on passenger cars and vans of all car brands.
We see that you are a good car mechanic/vehicle technician who enjoys developing, working directly with customers, works in a structured, self-motivated and efficient manner and is stress-resistant.
Your experience and qualifications:
You have automotive training or previous experience in the profession.
Work experience as a vehicle mechanic
Knowledge in troubleshooting
Computer skills
B driver's license
Proficient in english,or swedish, arabic, multi linguistic is always desired.
We focus on your competence, not your other prerequisites. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-07-11
E-post: danial@moviatransport.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Movia AB
(org.nr 559267-0359)
418 37 GÖTEBORG Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
Ovädersgatan 10B Kontakt
Danial Aal Danial@moviatransport.com 0735203502 Jobbnummer
7869955