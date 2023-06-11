Car Mechanic/Bilmekaniker

Movia AB / Maskinreparatörsjobb / Göteborg
2023-06-11


Visa alla maskinreparatörsjobb i Göteborg, Mölndal, Partille, Kungälv, Lerum eller i hela Sverige
Visa alla jobb hos Movia AB i Göteborg

We are Looking for a person who has some experience in the car mechanics industry. The service means that you independently carry out service, repairs on passenger cars and vans of all car brands.
We see that you are a good car mechanic/vehicle technician who enjoys developing, working directly with customers, works in a structured, self-motivated and efficient manner and is stress-resistant.
Your experience and qualifications:
You have automotive training or previous experience in the profession.
Work experience as a vehicle mechanic
Knowledge in troubleshooting
Computer skills
B driver's license
Proficient in english,or swedish, arabic, multi linguistic is always desired.
We focus on your competence, not your other prerequisites.

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-07-11
E-post: danial@moviatransport.com

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Movia AB (org.nr 559267-0359)
418 37  GÖTEBORG

Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort.

Arbetsplats
Ovädersgatan 10B

Kontakt
Danial Aal
Danial@moviatransport.com
0735203502

Jobbnummer
7869955

Prenumerera på jobb från Movia AB

Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos Movia AB: