Calibration Engineer
Avaron AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2026-06-16
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About the Company
At Avaron, you get the security of permanent employment combined with the variety of working at different customers. We place specialists across everything from tech, IT and industry to project management and business support – and whatever the assignment, you have a consultant manager who is there for you and your development.
About the Role
You will take on a hands-on role in advanced automotive development, focusing on thermal management and hydraulics for xEV powertrains and vehicles. The core challenge is to coordinate thermal energy across several systems so the full powertrain and vehicle meet their attribute targets while also delivering passenger compartment comfort.
In this role, you will work with the heating and cooling of the combustion engine, e-machine, transmission, power electronics, battery, and cabin. You will move between desktop work, engine rig activities, and in-vehicle testing, and you may also contribute in test environments outside the local area and in demanding climate conditions. This is an interesting opportunity if you enjoy combining calibration, verification, and system thinking in a technically complex xEV environment.
Job Description
You will perform calibration and verification activities on desktop, in engine rigs, and in vehicles.
You will coordinate thermal energy behavior between different parts of the xEV powertrain and the passenger compartment.
You will work to fulfill attribute targets for both the powertrain and the vehicle.
You will calibrate and verify functions related to heating and cooling for the combustion engine, e-machine, transmission, power electronics, battery, and cabin.
You will support testing in vehicles and test cells, including activities in other locations and climate conditions when needed.
You will contribute to system design work connected to future products and different customer applications.
Requirements
You have worked with thermal management in applications with combustion or electrical powertrains.
You have worked with both calibration and function development using Simulink.
You hold a driving license.
Nice to have
Experience in function development for in-house application software.
Experience related to oil pressure control.
Experience supporting system design for future products and varied customer applications.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis – apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-23 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7923810-2056457". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Drottningtorget 5 (visa karta
)
411 03 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9966902