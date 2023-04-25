Calculation engineer to Alimak
2023-04-25
At Alimak, we are always interested in talents who want to help consolidate our position as a world-leading manufacturer of elevators for the construction and industrial sectors. Do you want to be part of our success? Now we are looking for a calculation engineer who wants to make a difference and be part of our continued journey to new heights.
About Alimak
Alimak Group Sweden AB, located in Skellefteå, was founded in 1948. The company is today the world's leading manufacturer of rack and pinion driven elevators. The operations in Skellefteå have approximately 350 employees and are part of Alimak Group. We offer developing work in an environment where quality, technology and safety are at the center.
About Skellefteå
Skellefteå is a growing place. In 2022, the municipality grew with over 1000 new inhabitants and everything indicates that the development will continue for many years. It has contributed to a strong belief in the future with an increased breadth of career opportunities, a greater range for life outside of work and openness to change, ideas and new people. This combination has made Skellefteå an increasingly powerful alternative for people and families in all phases of life. Read more about the place on www.skelleftea.se
Tasks
As a calculation engineer in business area RD, you will work as part of a project team dedicated to developing the market's safest and most energy-efficient elevators. You need to have a good ability to collaborate as well as a high level of technical competence in the profession to be able to work cross-functionally with other disciplines to develop as efficient designs as possible. Your role in the projects will be to carry out evaluation of mechanical strength and contribute with ideas to maximize the performance of the products. Competence in Finite Element Methos (FEM) is a requirement. At our facility in Skellefteå, there is the opportunity for extensive practical testing and you will be able to verify your analyzes before the products are shipped to customers worldwide"
The location for this position is Skellefteå and it is possible to work remotely a couple of days a week if you do not already live in Skellefteå.
Qualifications
We are looking for you who are a trained engineer in mechanical engineering, engineering physics or have a similar technical education. It is meritorious if you have a few years of experience in a similar role where you exercised and possess a great interest in computation. You have been part of a customer-oriented business where project management permeated the way of working.
We attach great importance to your personal qualities where both your ability to cooperate and your drive are important qualities. The work requires that you take responsibility, are self-motivated and have high quality awareness. You are structured, solution-oriented and flexible and see opportunities in change.
Offer
As an employee at Alimak, you can contribute, influence and make a difference when you meet our customers' needs with the goal of exceeding their expectations. We offer an existence where problem solving and collaboration go hand in hand. You become an important part of a community where the customer is in focus and you are given the opportunity to grow as an individual.
Other information
In this recruitment we cooperate with OnePartnerGroup but you will be employed directly by us at Alimak. If you have any questions, please contact Fredrik Nilsson on fredrik.nilsson@onepartnergroup.se
or +46 (0)73-0475761. You can also contact recruiting manager Benjamin Logart for more information on +47 (0)72-4625925. Trade union representative of the Union; Mats Johansson, phone +46 (0)910-87030.
The recruitment work is ongoing and the position may be filled before the last application date, so do not hesitate to submit your application today! Last day to apply is 2023-05-21. Please note that we do not accept application documents by e-mail.
We work competently based and use occupational psychological tests as part of the selection process. All to ensure a fair and unbiased recruitment process. We strive for an even gender distribution and see diversity as a strength and welcome applicants with different backgrounds.
We look forward to receiving your application
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-05-21
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Arbetsgivare OnePartnerGroup Skellefteå AB
Alimak Group Sweden AB
Fredrik Nilsson fredrik.nilsson@onepartnergroup.se
