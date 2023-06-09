Calculation Engineer
2023-06-09
Epiroc is a leading productivity partner for the mining, infrastructure and natural resources industries. With
cutting-edge technology, Epiroc develops and produces innovative drill rigs, rock excavation and construction
equipment, and provides world-class service and consumables. The company was founded in Stockholm,
Sweden, and has passionate people supporting and collaborating with customers in more than 150 countries.
Learn more at www.epirocgroup.com.
Unleash your technical passion and seize the opportunity to grow and develop! Epiroc's R&D Department for Material Handling is seeking an enthusiastic Calculation Engineer to join our Mechanics, Structure, and Analysis group. This team is currently immersed in an exhilarating and challenging phase, striving to enhance existing equipment and revolutionize our product range.
Join our team
Our aspiration is to produce the world's greenest machines, using the world's greenest cells, producing the world's greenest metals, doing our best for our planet. We are leading the charge towards sustainability in mining through battery-electric, zero-emission equipment - Do you want to join us on our journey? You'll get the opportunity to work with an innovative team with strong competences and a good cooperation.
Your mission
As an experienced and qualified engineer specializing in structural analysis and mechanical design, you will play a pivotal role in our quest for excellence. In a competitive market, continuous development and innovation are essential to outpace our rivals. By joining our team, you will strengthen our competitiveness and drive our products to new heights of performance. In the Application & Analysis group, you will design, analyze, and develop our Loaders and Trucks, serving as a catalyst for their evolution. As a key member of the Mechanics, Structure & Analysis group, your responsibilities will encompass designing, analyzing, and developing our Loaders and Trucks. This includes concept development, 3D CAD design and modeling, weld and screw joint dimensioning, strength and fatigue calculations using Ansys, creating drawings and product specifications, and liaising with suppliers.
Your profile
To thrive in this role, we believe you should possess a few years of experience in FEA and mechanical design. While knowledge of products for demanding mobile applications is advantageous, it is not mandatory. Your expertise in general machine design and machine element dimensioning, such as screw and weld attachments, is essential. Additionally, proficiency in weld technology, manufacturing methods, and materials will greatly contribute to your success in this development-focused role.
A Master's degree or equivalent in mechanical engineering, coupled with practical experience in mechanical analysis, is desired. Fluent written and spoken English is a must. Meritorious qualifications include experience in the design of construction machinery, strong calculation skills, and proficiency in Ansys.
As an individual, you are a self-driven and communicative team player. Your proactive and analytical approach enables you to take full ownership of your work. This position presents a unique opportunity for you to grow and gain valuable experience in the field of calculation and mechanical engineering.
Location and travel
This position is located in Örebro, Sweden. Occasional travel is required.
Life at Epiroc
By joining our team, you can expect an atmosphere of creativity, innovation, and workplace diversity. You will be a part of a group of skilled and helpful colleagues who live by our core values: Collaboration, Commitment, and Innovation. We work in a global environment with over 113 different nationalities!
In addition to the fact that we have a culture that is characterized by development combined with having a good balance between work and leisure, there are some things that makes us a little extra proud to work at Epiroc:
* Global career opportunities
* Epiroc University, for your own competence development
* Community involvement
* Benefits package, which amongst other things include flexible working hours and bonus.
A hybrid workplace
Life at Epiroc can include the possibility for a hybrid workplace. It is a way of working that offers flexibility and participation allowing for a better balance between work and private life, which also promotes well-being. The hybrid workplace is an opportunity if work allows, based on your role, responsibilities, and individual conditions.
Application and contact information
In this recruitment process, we review applications continuously. Welcome with your application as soon as possible by creating an account in our recruitment system. Last day to apply for this position is 2023-06-25.
For questions about the position please contact hiring manager: Joseph Saliba, Group Manager R&D Material Handling, joseph.saliba@epiroc.com
For questions about the recruitment process or application please contact: Recruitment specialist Nesrin.kaddoura@epiroc.com Ersättning
