CAE Safety Engineer, Occupant Analysis
Professional Galaxy AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2026-06-18
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Professional Galaxy is an IT and technology consulting company that provides highly specialized expertise within IT, software development, SAP, purchasing, electronics and mechanical design. We collaborate with experienced senior experts and deliver strategic value-creating expertise to some of Sweden's most complex and analytically demanding projects. Our focus is always on high quality, professionalism and clear, measurable results.
We are now seeking a CAE Safety Engineer- for one of our clients.
About the assignment:
We are looking for a Occupant Safety CAE Engineer for an assignment on site at one of our automotive clients.
The main task of the group is to support a team of highly skilled engineers in reaching legal, rating and internal safety standard targets.
Responsibilities:
Create and develop virtual simulation models (CAE) Perform simulations and analyses based on results from both virtual and physical testing Participate in the development of technical solutions and numerical methods
Competence Requirements:
MSc in Engineering within a relevant area Experience with CAE tools such as LS-Dyna, Ansa and Meta Post. Minimum of 3 years Experience within CAE crash analysis. Minimum of 3 years Experience running simulations with Crash Test Dummies and performing Occupant Analysis Strong analytical skills Fluent in English (written and spoken) Strong team player – the personal skills to get things done collaboratively
Meritorious Competences:
Knowledge of automotive product development processes Experience from OEMs in the CAE safety area Experience working with HBMs (Human Body Models) Experience with physical testing within the crash safety area Skills in scripting languages such as Python, Matlab or similar
Personal Qualities:
Enjoys working collaboratively with others to achieve shared objectives Structured way of working with good documentation skills Positive attitude Self-driven, result-oriented and flexible
Start: 2026-08-17
Assignment Period: 2027-01-29
Location: Sweden\Västra Götalands län, \Göteborg (GÖTEBORG)
Last date to apply: 2026-06-26
Are you the right person for the assignment, or do you want to recommend a strong candidate? Do not hesitate to contact us.
Please apply directly through our system with:
• Your updated CV in english
• Availability to start the assignment
In the motivation, describe why you are suitable for this assignment - refer to previous consulting assignments, employmxent, education and personal qualities.
Please note: We do not accept any applications through mail. All applications have to be sent through the portal to be valid.
Offer continuously: Please note that for this role we offer continuously. That means that we sometimes remove the assignments before the deadline. If you are interested, we recommend that you apply immediately. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-12-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7940073-2060933". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Professional Galaxy AB
(org.nr 559366-0524), https://careers.progalaxy.se
Göteborgs Centralstation (visa karta
)
411 03 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9971384