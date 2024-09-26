CAE Engineer Electrical and Electronics
Volvo Personvagnar AB / Elektronikjobb / Göteborg Visa alla elektronikjobb i Göteborg
2024-09-26
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Personvagnar AB i Göteborg
, Borås
, Falköping
, Götene
, Skövde
eller i hela Sverige
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
What you'll do
In this role you will work closely with our lead architects within Power Supply and be a vital support to the team by contributing with analytical work, CAE results and knowledge in all ongoing programs as well as within Advanced Engineering and concept studies. As a CAE Engineer you will participate in studies and evaluation of different Low voltage architectures including power supply and distribution to mechatronic rim nodes and different high to low conversion system solutions. You will contribute to validating technology assumptions, balancing attributes such as peak power capacity, efficiency and availability and to analyze fault scenarios and support in fault management.
In addition to the above you will govern and administrate all our CAE models and scripts; you will work with version control in repositories and be responsible for the latest releases. You will also govern the model parameter indata collection process and involve all relevant stakeholders such as the Electrical Infrastructure department, module owners, component owners, test engineers and Complete Base Tech departments. You will take the lead for documentation of all CAE results and govern the data collection.
Who you are
To be a good match for this role you also have...
• M.Sc in Electrical Engineering, Computer Science or similar relevant experience
• At least 5 years of relevant work experience as CAE engineer within the electrical system domain
• CAE experience with simulation tools such as Matlab, Simulink and Simscape
• Electrical system circuit modelling for efficiency and energy/power availability simulations
• Simulation tool chain management and development
• Fundamental knowledge of the electrical system in an EV including Low voltage system, Power conversion system and HV system
• Ability to clearly express the connections between larger business goals and small backlog items
It's meritorious to have experience from working with:
• CAE experience with simulations tools such as PLECS, LT-Spice, Q-spice and / or P-spice
• Power supply system design experience
• Power conversion system design experience
• HV system design experience
• Electrical energy management experience
• Vehicle mode management and resource management experience
• Fault simulations e.g. overcurrent or short circuit analysis
• Experience as system engineer/designer combined with technical leading roles
• Automotive- and infotainment domains in an international environment
• Software product line architecture and variants management
• System integration and testing
Are you interested in learning more? We hope so!
To apply, please register your profile at our career site and attach your application documents as soon as possible since recruitment is ongoing.
Please note that applications by e-mail will not be accepted due to GDPR.
As we use our own channels for recruitment, we respectfully but strictly decline to be contacted for any offer of recruitment assistance from external companies.
Please contact the hiring manager Magnus Erenstedt, magnus.erenstedt@volvocars.com
or recruiter Lisa Mellor, lisa.mellor@volvocars.com
if you have any questions.
You have a solid background with more than 5 years of experience in the development of CAE toolchains and large-scale development organizations. You are a self- and data-driven and result oriented person. A team player who empowers others and creates energy. You have ability to communicate clearly and concisely, in written and spoken English, with technical development teams as well as with managers and business teams. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-07 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "73451-42862218". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Personvagnar AB
(org.nr 556074-3089), https://www.volvocars.com/ Arbetsplats
Volvo Car Corporation Kontakt
Lisa Mellor 31590000 Jobbnummer
8922053