CAE Engineer - Durability, Västra Götalands län

CAE Engineer - Durability
2025-01-30
Join Our Team VIPAS AB as a CAE Engineer - Durability Do you have what it takes to thrive in the vibrant world of IT consulting? VIPAS AB, a burgeoning company, proudly invites you to embark on your next engaging project as ourCAE Engineer - Durability
About VIPAS :
Imagine a world where your business technology perfectly aligns with your goals-efficient, scalable, and innovative. At VIPAS AB, that's exactly what we strive to create. As an IT consulting company, we don't just offer services; we deliver tailored solutions using cutting-edge technologies like Java and Python. Our team is well-versed in software development, DevOps, and engineering, bringing years of experience and expertise. Think of us as your trusted guide, leading your organization through the landscape of modern tech adoption, ensuring every step is taken with confidence and foresight.
Job Description:
We are looking for a CAE Engineer for an assignment at one of our automotive clients. The assignment consists of durability analysis. Key Responsibilities & Requirements:
Ph.D. or M.Sc. within the field of Applied Mechanics, Mechanical Engineering or similar.
Excellent skills in Finite Element Analyses (FEA) with regards to strength, fatigue, and structural dynamics.
Experience from Combustion engine, Electrical drive systems, Transmission, Marine propulsion and Powertrain development is meritorious.
You enjoy working in a team and have ability to inspire colleagues around you.
Your communication and networking skills are highly valued, as the job requires daily contact within and outside the organization.
Main CAE tools to use: ADINA (similar as ANSYS, ABAQUS, Nastran), ANSA, META and FEMFAT.
Why Join Us?
Vipas AB offers attractive employment packages for IT consultants, aligned with the Teknikföretagen (Almega) collective agreement. Clients Working with us provides opportunities in diverse industries, allowing you flexibility and growth. If you're driven and eager to face new challenges, join the VIPAS family.
You'll be part of an innovative team driving the future of telecom, Automotive, Retail, and Banking. If you're ready to take on challenging projects and grow your career in a cutting-edge environment, this is the opportunity for you!
Apply Now &Please feel free to reach me at kumud@vipas.se
Note: Please do apply if you have Sweden PR/ citizenship OR a Sweden work permit.
How to Apply:
Interested candidates are encouraged to apply by submitting their resume and cover letter. Join us in driving innovation in the VIPAS AB!
