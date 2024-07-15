CAD Engineer Expert, Cab Product & Geometry
Volvo Business Services AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2024-07-15
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Kungsbacka
, Borås
, Trollhättan
eller i hela Sverige
.
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
Are you passionate about leading improvements and ensuring the highest quality in CAD engineering? Do you enjoy coaching and supporting engineers, helping them grow and excel in their work? If so, join our Cab Product & Geometry team!
About Us
Cab Product & Geometry is a dynamic team within the CAB organization, located in Gothenburg. Our mission is to drive the advancement of our product updates. The team comprises Epic owners, specialists in quality tools, geometrical assurance, and CAD system support. The group consists of 11 people dedicated to ensuring that Volvo trucks remain the best in the industry.
What you will do
As a CAD Engineer Expert, you will have a significant impact on the future of our CAD and PDM tools. You will be the go-to superuser, providing support and guidance when team members encounter challenges. Your key responsibilities include:
• Coaching and Best Practices: Coach users in best practices, ensuring efficient and effective use of CAD tools.
• Training and Development: Initiate and conduct courses in CAD and PDM systems, specifically in CATIA V5 and PDM-link.
• Leading Transformation: Lead transformation initiatives, evaluate potential system changes, and represent CAB in forums related to CAD/PDM areas.
• Expertise and Support: Act as a subject matter expert, providing insights and support on complex CAD and PDM-related topics.
In summary, you will be a pivotal figure in enhancing our CAD and PDM systems, fostering innovation and excellence.
Who you are
We believe you have a strong engineering background with extensive experience in various complex design areas. You likely have shifted your career towards education and system development, with a passion for coaching users and ensuring quality in their work.
We believe you have the following knowledge and experience:
• Bsc/Msc in relevant field
• Implementation and Development: Expertise in leading complex CAD and PDM system implementations and developing team members
• Subject Matter Expertise: At least 5-7 years of experience within product development working with CATIA V5 (surface, part, and drawing design) and have reached an expert level.
The following qualities are desirable:
• Proven experience as a project lead and as a coach, mentor, and educator.
• Knowledge of Creo.
• Knowledge of Volvo systems, such as PDM Link and Kola.
This position involves extensive global collaboration between engineering, geometrical architects, product design, production, and Volvo IT. Therefore, we are looking for a fast learner with an outgoing personality and a drive to make life easier for end users.
Join us and help us lead the path to excellence in CAD engineering and product development at Volvo Trucks!
What's in it for you?
We promise you skilled colleagues and truly exciting challenges to work with. You will work in a global environment that provides you with developmental opportunities both professionally and personally. At Volvo Group, we want you to prosper and be happy because when you succeed, we succeed. Even if you do not tick all the boxes but feel intrigued and are a fast learner, please do not hesitate to send in an application.
Ready for the next move?
Curious and have some questions? Contact Hiring Manager Björn Antonsson, Section Manager, Cab Product & Geometry, at bjorn.antonsson@volvo.com
.
Last Application Date: 14th of August. Due to vacations, we will not review applications before week 32, but do not hesitate to send it in directly.
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents with sharp minds and passion across the group's leading brands and entities.
Group Trucks Technology are seeking talents to help design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. As part of our team, you'll help us by engineering exciting next-gen technologies and contribute to projects that determine new, sustainable solutions. Bring your love of developing systems, working collaboratively, and your advanced skills to a place where you can make an impact. Join our design shift that leaves society in good shape for the next generation. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "10299-42669591". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197) Arbetsplats
Volvo Group Kontakt
Björn Antonsson 031660000 Jobbnummer
8800917