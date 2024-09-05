C#/.Net developer
Are you a person who is driven by development, wants to work with the latest technology, wants to continuously keep on developing yourself and your skill set, and who is driven to keep on moving forward? Do you think that the opportunity to work on different assignments, and get to know new people, techniques, and industries sounds exciting?
Then this consulting role is something for you. As a consultant, you are building a network that will benefit you throughout your whole professional life. You will have a varied work environment but with the security of one and the same employer.
As a consultant at Deverything, you will be offered a varied work life, at a company that strives to make sure that you are continuously developing to get better and keep on learning, at a small company that sees themselves as a family and where you are involved in shaping the company's future.
Right now, Deverything is looking for an experienced .NET developer. Do you have a degree in computer technology/computer science, have several years of work experience in software development, and have worked with .NET, REST API, xUnit, and Mock frameworks alternatively corresponding techniques, then this may be your next challenge. Apply today!
Deverything is looking for an experienced developer who has experience from working in agile teams, who understands the value of test-driven development and that continuous delivery leads to quality and good output. Your code follows the SOLID principles and you have no trouble separating your components from web services. You are no stranger to Software as a Service (SaaS) and have experience in Cloud, developing APIs for consumers, and have extensive knowledge of Java Web services. Today, most of our assignments are within automotive, telecom, and aerospace industries.
A Typical Week
You'll brainstorm with Product Owners and Architects to conceptualize new features
You'll collaborate with other software engineers in an agile environment
You'll learn about new web technologies and discuss potential solutions to problems
You'll continuously deliver software to clouds, even in production
Qualifications
To qualify for the role of a Senior .NET developer at Deverything, you have university degree or similar in Computer Science/Computer Engineering. You have several years of work experience in software development in C#/.NET. Besides the above, you have good knowledge of English, both in speech and writing.
Furthermore, you have documented experience from:
C# (.NET 6+, .NET Core)
Container management (Docker or similar)
ORM (Entity Framework, Dapper)
Message queues (Azure Service Bus, Azure Event Hub, AWS SQS, Kafka)
Consuming and exposing REST web services
Unit tests (xUnit, NUnit)
Mock framework (Moq, NSubstitute)
Relational database (MS SQL Developer, PostgreSQL, MySql, Oracle)
CI Server (Azure DevOps, Jenkins, GoCd, Github Actions etc)
Version control (Git)
OpenAPI specifications
Cloud deployment (Azure, AWS, Google)
Frontend frameworks (React.JS, Angular, Ember.JS)
It is a plus (but not a requirement) if you have experience from:
Liquibase
NoSQL database (MongoDB, DynamoDB or similar)
GraphQL
Test frameworks (Load tests, Security, Integration)
Automation framework (Ansible, Puppet, Chef, CloudFormation)
SPA development
As a person, you are analytical, self-propelled and driven - you get energy from taking on a challenge and the opportunity to improve. You are a forward striker who uses your experience and creativity to solve problems. We want you to be passionate about software development and share your knowledge, you enjoy collaboration and working in a continuously changing environment. For us, it is important that all skills in the labor market are utilized. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity.
