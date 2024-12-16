C developer to Clavister
2024-12-16
We are now seeking a team player for our Technology team. We are looking for a new colleague who can understand and analyze technical problems, who wants to take responsibility, grow as a professional, and have fun with us while doing it!
The Clavister Technology team delivers best-in-breed network security solutions to a global and versatile market. As a Software Developer at Clavister, you will primarily be working with developing our firewall software.
Primary Responsibilities
Design and maintain features in the current network product.
Implement and unit-test new features and solutions.
Debug, enhance, and refactor existing functionality.
Research new techniques to improve our products.
Technical Skills
Years of hands-on experience in C-programming.
Experience with Git version control system.
Good spoken and written English.
Extra points for
Knowledge of scripting languages such as PHP, Python, and Javascript.
Knowledge of TCP/IP-based network communications & IP security.
Experience with Hypervisors such as VMware, KVM, etc.
Soft Skills
Good analytical and problem-solving skills.
Team player, but also fully able to efficiently accomplish tasks and projects independently.
Good time management skills and ability to deliver the right results at the right time.
Self-motivated and committed.
Who we are
Welcome to Clavister, where we believe in creating a world where communication is built on trust andsecurity. Our dynamic team is dedicated to providing top-tiercybersecuritysolutions, proudly made in Europe, for mission-critical applications.
Our journey is driven by our vision of an interconnected world where every communication is secure and trustworthy. We are passionate about delivering robustsecuritysolutions that empower businesses, protect individuals, and foster a safer digital landscape.
What do we offer
At Clavister, we offer a world of opportunities where your ideas matter and your growth is our priority. Join a global, collaborative team that thrives on innovation and embraces diversity.We foster an environment that nurtures skills, encourages ideas, and values individual contributions.
We will continuously review and interview qualified applicants.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-04
Clavister
Jenny Ramkrans jenny.ramkrans@clavister.com
