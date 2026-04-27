C++ Developer
Relax Tech Sweden AB / Datajobb / Malmö Visa alla datajobb i Malmö
2026-04-27
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Relax Tech Sweden AB i Malmö
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Are you a skilled developer with a passion for game development?
Relax Gaming is looking for a skilled C++ Developer to join our Poker team in Malmö. This is an opportunity to contribute to a high-impact product used by players worldwide, working in a collaborative environment where quality, ownership, and continuous improvement are key.
In this role you will:
Work closely with the frontend team on the delivery of exciting projects, features and improvements
Resolve development issues, fix bugs, and contribute to improving internal frameworks
Review and asses complexities of tasks and projects, to accurately estimate the delivery of tasks
Work closely with our principal developer/architect, project managers, backend team and design team to ensure requirements for UI and UX are met
Maintain the high-quality standards of our product, with your own contributions and through code reviews
Take ownership of your work, communicate progress clearly, and proactively raise risks or blockers
We wish you to have:
3-5 years of experience in C++ development
Solid understanding of JavaScript, Bitbucket, Jenkins, and frontend concepts
Experience and understanding of multi-threaded projects, and understanding of synchronization between threads
Good understanding of software design, code quality, and maintainability
Experience in UI/UX creation and development
Strong communication skills in English, both written and spoken
You'll have us extra excited if you have:
A genuine Poker interest & understanding of the game
Experience in iGaming
Interest in creating and playing games in general
Life at Relax in Malmö
Located in the heart of the city, just a few steps from Lilla Torg, our (two floor + terrace) Malmö office is more than just a workplace. Here, you'll find a diverse, vibrant, family-like community. With a vibe in the office, that is always upbeat. Our modern space blends Scandinavian comfort with a fast-paced, international mindset. With excellent transport connections and all the best the city has to offer right outside the door, it's the perfect base for doing great work, and enjoying life while you do it. Come for the innovation, stay for the people.
Life at Relax
Are you ready to join a creative, forward-thinking team shaping the future of iGaming? At Relax, we value curiosity, diversity, and the courage to challenge limits. With 350+ colleagues across 10+ locations, we combine stability with constant evolution, driven by passion and teamwork. Relax offers an environment where you can grow, learn, and make real impact. Collaboration is central to how we work, and our success comes from the talent and dedication of our people.
If you're motivated by quality, results, and meaningful connections, you'll fit right in. No matter where you're based, you'll find the same supportive, respectful, and ambitious spirit that defines Relax Gaming.
About Relax Gaming
Relax Gaming Group was founded in 2010 with the goal of simplifying B2B content delivery for the modern iGaming landscape. With business simplicity and collaboration central to its ethos. Via a quick one-time integration, Relax Gaming now provides access to a roster of 4,000+ casino games to 1,000+ operator brands with a diverse range of proprietary products, including Poker, Bingo, and it's own extensive slot portfolio. High-quality aggregated content from multiple partner studios is provided through its selected Silver Bullet (commercially represented) and Powered By Relax (commercially independent) partners. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Relax Tech Sweden AB
(org.nr 559069-4823)
Hjulhamnsgatan 5A (visa karta
)
211 34 MALMÖ Jobbnummer
9878687